Man walks into urgent care clinic thinking he has kidney stones, walks out with cancer diagnosis

Man walks into urgent care clinic thinking he has kidney stones, walks out with cancer diagnosis originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Keith Alexander had been feeling sick for a few days before he finally decided to walk into an urgent care clinic in Fort Collins, Colorado. Little did he know he would walk out of that UCHealth facility a few hours later with a colon cancer diagnosis.

He half expected it to be kidneys stones again -- he had suffered from the affliction some 15 years earlier and the discomfort was similar. Maybe it was a urinary tract infection.

“To be quite honest, I wasn’t really feeling pain,” Alexander told ABC News, recalling the September 2018 visit. “But you know when you get that feeling, where you don’t feel that well?”

PHOTO: Seen in this picture is the Colorado health care facility, UCHealth Urgent Care Harmony Campus, where Keith Alexander went thinking he had kidney stones, and walked out with a cancer diagnosis. (UCHealth) More

Alexander, 55, was on his way to work when he texted his wife and said he was swinging by the clinic. His wife voiced her concern and insisted on coming with him.

“She knows that I normally don’t ask to go to a doctor. I sort of ‘cowboy-up,’ if you will,” explained Alexander, adding that he very rarely misses work.

After walking through the front doors of the Urgent Care Harmony Campus, they put their name on the wait list. It was a fairly busy day at that location, the waiting room filled with “regulars” -- people suffering from the flu, nursing broken bones, breathing through their chest pains or clutching their stomachs with abdominal issues.

(MORE: Taylor Swift says her mother Andrea's cancer has returned)

But that day, Alexander and his wife were invited back quickly and taken into another area of the clinic -- a room that’s entrance is closed off with a curtain. Alexander, a father of four, had just taken a seat on the edge of the bed when Dr. Michele Clingenpeel walked in.

“He presented with a few days worth of fever and discomfort in his right lower quadrant, and said he lost his appetite,” Clingenpeel told ABC News.

Clingenpeel gave Alexander a once-over and ordered a CT scan and blood work, as well as a few other tests. She too, expected it to be kidney stones, based upon Alexander’s explanation of his symptoms. Or maybe even atypical appendicitis.

PHOTO: Keith Alexander, 55, and his wife are seen smiling at a hockey game on Jan. 19. The father of four had recently undergone surgery to remove a mass on his colon and will be going under the knife again to remove lesions on his liver. (Keith Alexander) More

“There’s a science behind medicine, but also an art -- a little nuance,” explained Clingenpeel, adding one of the perks of their specific clinic is that it has both a CT scanner and an ultrasound machine on campus.

“A lot of times we do these evaluations and it’s nothing, but we try to rule things out,” she said.

Minutes ticked by as the tests were sent off to be analyzed. Alexander and his wife waited patiently in their room, regularly checked on by the nursing staff.

In another part of the clinic, Clingenpeel was picking up the phone to talk to the radiologist, calling with Alexander’s results.

(MORE: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek has stage 4 pancreatic cancer)

After having not seen a soul for about 30 minutes, Alexander turned to his wife, seated on a chair beside the bed.

“This seems to be taking a little long,” he recalled telling her.

Right as that moment, Clingenpeel walked in and took a perch on the corner of his bed.

“Keith, I kind of have some bad news. I have to admit you to the hospital,” Alexander remembered her telling him.

PHOTO: Seen in this picture is the facility, UCHealth Poudre Valley in Fort Collins, Colorado, where Keith Alexander had the mass on his colon removed. (UCHealth) More

Story continues