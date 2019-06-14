This man is going to all 50 states to mow lawns for veterans for free

This man is going to all 50 states to mow lawns for veterans for free originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A 29-year-old man traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for free for U.S. veterans, saying he hopes to "encourage others to get others to get out there and help out, especially the veterans."

Rodney Smith Jr., of Huntsville, Alabama, arrived in Hawaii on Thursday, finishing off a nationwide tour of honoring veterans by helping them with yardwork.

PHOTO: In this undated photo, Rodney Smith Jr. is shown in New York as he travels to all 50 states to mow lawns for free for veterans. (Courtesy Rodney Smith Jr. ) More

(MORE: Selfless Philadelphia dad and community leader surprised with Aruba vacation and $20K food bank donation)

He said he got the inspiration for the project almost five years ago, when he was pursuing his bachelor's degree and searching for purpose in his life.

"I remember asking God to use me as his vessel," he said.

PHOTO: In this undated photo, Rodney Smith Jr. is shown in Virginia as he travels to all 50 states to mow lawns for free for veterans. (Courtesy Rodney Smith Jr.) More

In 2015, he said he was driving home in Huntsville when he saw an elderly man trying to mow his lawn.

"It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him," he said. "That's when I got my goal to mow lawns for free for the elderly, single moms and veterans."

He said he immediately made this his mission, and when he realized there were a lot more lawns to mow than he could alone, he recruited young people in his community to get involved.

"We have boys and girls taking part in the program," he said. "We are trying to encourage boys and girls to get out there and make a difference, one lawn at a time."

PHOTO: In this undated photo, Rodney Smith Jr. is shown in Alabama as he travels to all 50 states to mow lawns for free for veterans. (Courtesy Rodney Smith Jr) More

He started the "50 Lawn Challenge," encouraging young people in their communities to go out there and help those who might struggle with their yardwork on their own by mowing 50 lawns.

"A few months later, we went viral on the internet," he added. ABC News first reported on his efforts in 2017.

"Currently, we have about 400 kids nationwide that are taking part in the 50 Yard Challenge," he said.

Smith has traveled to all 50 states to promote his work in 2017 and in 2018, but this is the first time he is doing it to raise awareness for veterans.

"I thought I would travel to all 50 states to make people more aware of the foundation," he said.

PHOTO: In this undated photo, Rodney Smith Jr. is shown in Tennessee as he travels to all 50 states to mow lawns for free for veterans. (Courtesy Rodney Smith Jr.) More

(MORE: This 10-year-old boy has his own nonprofit, and we can all learn something here)

While he drove his SUV through all 48 states in the U.S. mainland, he says Delta Airlines helped him reach his last two states, Alaska and Hawaii, after he tweeted at them.

Story continues