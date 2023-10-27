Maine shooting live updates: Massive manhunt continues for alleged shooter as new details emerge

At least 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The suspect, Robert Card, is still at large.

The shooting unfolded in two locations: a bowling alley where a children's league was taking place and a local bar, officials said.





Latest Developments





Oct 27, 10:34 AM

Shelter-in-place order remains in effect

As the search for Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card intensifies, authorities said Friday that they've received over 530 tips and leads.



The shelter-in-place order remains in effect in the cities of Lewiston, Auburn, Bowdoin and Lisbon, and there will be an ongoing conversation each day, authorities said.



Divers will be a "major focus today," authorities said, adding, "We have a lot of other irons in the fire."

Meanwhile, police are continuing their work at the two mass shooting sites, the bowling alley and the bar, authorities said.



"We are going to be processing every square inch of these facilities," authorities said.





Oct 27, 11:27 AM

What we know about the victims

ABC News has confirmed the names of some of the 18 people killed in Wednesday night's mass shooting in Maine.



The victims at the bowling alley include youth bowling coach Bob Violette and bowling alley manager Tommy Conrad.

PHOTO: Flags fly at half-staff on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Oct 26, 2023 to honor victims of the Oct. 25 mass-shooting in Lewiston Maine. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock)

Aaron Young, 14, and his father William "Bill" Young, 43, were also among the victims at the bowling alley, their family said.



Victims Steven Vozzella and Bill Brackett were among those killed at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant. They were a part of a gathering of deaf people playing cornhole.



-ABC News' Whitney Lloyd





Oct 27, 8:30 AM

What we know about suspect Robert Card

The suspected gunman -- identified as 40-year-old Robert Card -- has been a U.S. Army reservist since December 2002, the Army said. He has no combat deployments.



Card's sister told investigators she thought Card might have been looking for an ex-girlfriend at the shooting locations, law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The suspect appears to have "interacted with conspiratorial content" online, information provided to law enforcement shows. Topics he engaged with included but were not limited to: concerns about a financial crisis/stock market, LGBTQ+ issues, gun rights and commentary about Democratic public officials, including President Joe Biden.





Oct 27, 7:44 AM

Card had affiliations at both targeted locations: Sources

A law enforcement source with direct knowledge tells ABC News that Robert Card had affiliations with the two locations he allegedly targeted.



An ex-girlfriend is connected to one of the locations. According to the source, "We don’t think this was completely random."





The suspect also appears to have been fairly thoughtful about eluding police. He left behind a cellphone that authorities have recovered apparently suspecting it could be tracked.



-ABC News' Pierre Thomas





Oct 27, 7:40 AM

Search at home tied to suspect winds down

A large number of police vehicles that had surrounded a property tied to suspect Robert Card on Thursday have departed.



The search at this location seems to have gone quiet with most of the authorities having left the scene.





A source familiar with the search in Bowdoin tells ABC News there is no expectation the suspect will be apprehended at that location tonight.



The source said this search and the dramatic accompaniments were part of standard procedure for safely carrying out a search warrant.



Police will be doing this repeatedly as they work to retrieve evidence. They say they’re being thorough by tracking down every lead.





Oct 26, 8:22 PM

Suspect consumed 'conspiratorial' content online, investigation finds

Information provided to law enforcement shows that Robert Card appears to have "interacted with conspiratorial content" online.



Topics he engaged with included, but were not limited to, concerns about a financial crisis/stock market, LGBTQ+ issues, gun rights and commentary about Democratic public officials, including President Joe Biden.



It remains unknown whether any of his social media usage played any role in the suspect's decision to go on his rampage Wednesday night.



Law enforcement has not determined the motive, but they are looking into several aspects of the suspect's life, including his writings and history of mental health problems.



-ABC News' Josh Margolin





Oct 27, 7:47 AM

Law enforcement surround Bowdoin home, order suspect 'come out now'

A convoy of armored police vehicles lined the road near a home in Bowdoin, around 7 p.m. ET, Thursday evening.



"Robert Card, you're under arrest. Come out now," officers yelled through a megaphone.



"Drop everything and come outside...If anyone is in the residence, walk outside and walk to the front of the driveway," they said.





Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police, said in a statement officers are conducting a search warrant.



"It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card," she said.



-ABC News' Steph Wash, Will McDuffie and Whit Johnson





Oct 26, 7:52 PM

Suspect left suicide note in home: Sources

A note that was found inside suspect Robert Card's home earlier in the afternoon is being described as a suicide note addressed to the suspect's son, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News.



The sources said the note does not provide information that indicates a motive for the mass shooting.



-ABC News' Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin





Oct 26, 6:54 PM

Suspect has no links to domestic terrorism: Sources

Investigators do not believe suspect Robert Card's motives behind the mass shooting are linked to domestic terrorism, law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.



Maine authorities are telling their law enforcement partners there is no known connection to domestic terrorism or homegrown violent extremism, preliminary ruling out a possible motive as investigators continue to develop a fuller picture of the suspect, according to the sources.



-ABC News' Aaron Katersky





Oct 27, 7:48 AM

Maine congressman changes stance on assault rifle ban opposition

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, (D-ME), announced that he was changing his policy against an assault rifle ban during a news conference with other Maine congressional leaders Thursday evening.



Golden was one of five Democratic House members who voted against a ban in 2022. Although the bill passed 217 -213, it did not move forward in the Senate.

Golden said the shooting has made him change his stance and will now support any measures in Congress that ban assault weapons.



"I ask for forgiveness and support as I seek to put this end to these terrible shootings," he said.



Sen. Susan Collins, (R-ME), told reporters that although she wanted to see more gun control reforms, such as a ban on high-volume magazines, she did not support an assault rifle ban.



Although Collins said she didn't know the circumstances as to how the suspect, who has had reported mental health issues, was able to commit the shooting, she said more should have been done.



She cited the state's "yellow flag" law, which gives law enforcement the authority to request a court to remove firearms from someone who has mental health problems.



"It certainly seems that on the basis of the facts that we have, the yellow flag law should have been triggered," she said.

Click here to read the rest of the blog.