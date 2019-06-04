Madonna is coming to NYC Pride originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Madonna just made her LGBTQ fans very happy.

The Queen of Pop has confirmed she'll be performing at New York City Pride at the end of this month.

She'll close out the city's WorldPride celebration with a Pride Island performance on Sunday, June 30.

"For once the rumours are true..." Madonna posted on Instagram, along with a video of her dancing while wrapped in a rainbow flag. "Madame X is coming to Pride Island… June 30th."

The longtime LGBTQ ally says in the clip, "I'll be on Pride Island, where I was born!"

Pride Island is a two-day music event taking place June 29 and 30 at Pier 97 in New York City as part of WorldPride, the annual international celebration of the LGBTQ community hosted by a new city each year.

New York City's celebration will honor the 50th anniversary of the June 28, 1969, Stonewall riots.

Madonna's new album, "Madame X," comes out June 14.