Lose the 'dad bod' this Father's Day with this 15-minute, do-anywhere workout

Joey Thurman is a Chicago-based fitness and nutrition expert. He is also dad to a young son.

Thurman has used his experience as a dad to create a workout that dads can do anywhere, anytime. It's fast and efficient, so dads can be too.

Now that I am a father myself I understand how the "dad bod" can creep up on you. When our son was born ... it was the most amazing experience of my life.

I took a week off of work and our lives were consumed with taking are of this tiny, little miracle.

Once I got back in the gym I thought I could go right into my normal routine. Such was not the case. The weight of having a child that my wife and I are responsible for was overwhelming, even for my body.

As the weeks went on, my own health wasn’t taking as much of a priority as it should.

In comes the "Dad Bod 180" plan. This is more than a workout, it’s simple tips to help you have more time for the most important thing in your life, your children!

There is no greater responsibility in life than taking care of another human being. So here’s what I did.

Please check with your doctor before beginning any fitness or nutrition routine.

The 'Dad Bod 180' workout

Layout: You complete 180 reps as safely and as fast as you can. Get uncomfortable during this workout to create change in your body and mind.

Time: 15 minutes or less.

Exercise 1: Inchworm bird-dog pushup.

Exercise 2: Side plank kick-out.

Exercise 3: Split jump (alternating back lunges).

Repetitions: Complete 16 reps of each exercise, then 14 reps, 12 reps, 10 reps and 8 reps for a total of 180 repetitions.

The 'Dad Bod 180' nutrition hacks

1. I worked intermittent fasting into my life. I wanted to be up helping with my son and often would choose a bad breakfast instead of something clean because I didn’t want to take the time. So, in comes the fasting. For me, I do a 16-hour fast from 7 p.m. until around 11 a.m. You are allowed unsweetened coffee and green tea during the fasting window.

2. I added more fiber in my life. I had more beans during my meals to keep me full (and regular). I try for one to one-and-a-half cups of beans a day. I also added more fruit and found water that has fiber added to it.

3. I put more greens in my day by having greens smoothies and juices without added sugars. Having more greens helps to digest meals better and utilize more nutrients for energy.

