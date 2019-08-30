Long periods of hormone replacement therapy increase breast cancer risk, study says originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Described colorfully by some women as a “personal summer,” the intense waves of heat and excessive sweating that come with menopause affect millions of women each year. An estimated 12 million women in Western countries are prescribed hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to combat the symptoms that happen with the decreasing levels of estrogen and progesterone associated with menopause.

But a new study from the Collaborative Group on Hormonal Factors in Breast Cancer published in The Lancet gives us the best evidence yet that the longer women use HRT, the higher their risk of breast cancer.

“This study is potentially going to change the way I prescribe hormones to my patients,” said Dr. Margaret Polaneczky, associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYP-Weill Cornell who was not involved in the current research. While the study confirms long-held beliefs that the use of HRT leads to an increased risk of breast cancer, it distinguishes between different regimens of hormone therapy that are more likely to increase breast cancer risk than others.

Up to this point, data from the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI), the largest and most robust long-term study looking at HRT, have guided doctors' thinking about the risks and benefits of HRT. This new study deepens our understanding of the size of those risks.

“Women who use HRT for 10 years essentially double the risk of breast cancer caused by HRT than if they only use it for five years,” said Dr. Noah Kauff, an obstetrician and gynecologist and chief of Cancer Genetics at Northwell Health. He was not involved in the study.

The new data shows that the risk for breast cancer begins to increase with as little as one to four years of HRT use. For women taking five years of HRT starting at age 50, one in every 50 users of continuous estrogen-progestogen therapy develops breast cancer over a 20-year period than would have otherwise. Even after stopping HRT, that increased risk can persist for more than 10 years. On the brighter side, use of HRT for less than one year or use of vaginal estrogen creams alone were not associated with an increased risk of breast cancer.

On average, women use HRT for approximately two to three years, but the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends that women use the lowest dose of hormones for the shortest period of time to minimize both breast cancer risk and risk of blood clots. Determining what exactly the HRT doses and regimens should be is challenging, and this study gives doctors a bit more guidance.

“What’s new in this study compared to WHI is that it shows certain progestogen regimens might be more linked to breast cancer than others,” said Polaneczky.

Women who take HRT can either take estrogen alone or estrogen in combination with a progestogen. For women who still have their uterus, estrogen causes excess growth of the uterine lining as an unwanted side effect, so they need to take a progestogen to balance out this effect.

But there are different ways to take progestogens and there are different kinds. While some women take it daily with their estrogen, others take “cyclic” progestogen for only several days out of the month.

The study showed that women who take cyclic progestogens have a slightly lower risk of breast cancer compared to women taking progestogens every day. There were no substantial differences in cancer risk between the different types of progestogens used, including progestins and natural progesterone.

