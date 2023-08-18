Liz Cheney makes 1st public comment since Trump's election interference indictments

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is speaking out on social media in the wake of the recent election interference indictments of former President Donald Trump, highlighting the work of the House Jan. 6 committee.

Despite serving as vice chair of the committee, and pledging to do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House, it was Cheney's first public comment since Trump was twice indicted on election-related charges.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cheney said it "might be a good time" to review the product of the panel's 18-month investigation, pushing back on Trump's recent claims that the House committee destroyed "all" its evidence and records.

"No surprise Trump doesn't want you to see the J6 Committee evidence," Cheney wrote as she provided a link to the government site that houses many of those records.

"Here's the GPO website with transcripts, documents, exhibits & our meticulously sourced 800+ page final report," Cheney wrote. "Also links to our hearings. Might be a good time to watch those again."

Trump has denied all wrongdoing in both criminal cases. He has pleaded guilty to four federal charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith. Earlier this week, he was indicted in Georgia along with 18 of his allies over an alleged scheme to overturn his loss in the state.

Cheney had declared Trump "unfit for any office" as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its probe, but her leading role in taking on her party's de-facto leader cost her her political career.

In an interview with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl last August, Cheney expressed disappointment in her Republican colleagues for their reaction to Jan. 6.

"I feel sad about where my party is," Cheney said. "I feel sad about the way that too many of my colleagues have responded to what I think is a great moral test and challenge of our time."

After Trump was charged by Smith, members of the Jan. 6 committee said the indictment lined up with their findings. Trump is facing four charges, two of which were recommended by the panel: conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and obstruction of an official proceeding.

"This does feel like a huge vindication of the rule of law and the work of the Jan. 6 committee to establish the factual narrative of what took place in the attempt to overthrow a presidential election by a president," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said on "GMA 3."

