'My Little Pony' to introduce first same-sex couple on the show

Following in the footsteps of the beloved cartoon "Arthur," another iconic children's program, "My Little Pony," is set to introduce a same-sex couple this weekend -- just in time for Pride month.

In "My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic," Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty will be introduced as a lesbian couple raising little pony Scootaloo, Buzzfeed News reports.

Buzzfeed spoke to show writer and producer Michael Vogel and he explained that this couple was first introduced two years ago in the comics.

"Nicole [Dubuc, the showrunner] and I thought this was a great opportunity to organically introduce an LGBTQ couple in the series, and we asked Hasbro and they approved it," he said.

And now audiences of the animated series will get to meet the sweet couple as well.

"It was something we all wanted to do — bring this out couple into the final season and make them 'officially' a part of the MLP world," he said. "'My Little Pony' has always been about friendship and accepting people (or ponies) that are different from you. So it just felt like something important to do."

Vogel even tweeted earlier this week, writing, "Hey hey!!! @NicoleDubuc @joshhaber and I doin what we can to bring more EQuality to EQuestria!! #PrideMonth."

This game-changing episode follows PBS cartoon "Arthur," which featured a same-sex marriage last month.

The show debuted season 22 on PBS Kids and celebrated the wedding of Mr. Ratburn. Arthur's teacher not only got married, but came out as gay, tying the knot with his new husband.

Animated shows doing the best they can to teach kids that love is love is love. Well done.