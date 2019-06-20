Lisa Vanderpump's mother Jean has died at the age of 84 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Reality star Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the loss of her mother Jean, ABC News has confirmed. She was 84.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star is expected to fly home to London in the coming days to arrange her funeral.

There was no further comment from her representative at this time, other than that she asked for privacy.

The 58-year-old rose to fame on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" dating back to 2010, then had her own spin-off show about her famed Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

This isn't the first family member the reality star and businesswoman has lost in the past year. Her brother Mark died in April 2018.

According to People magazine, Vanderpump recently opened up about how difficult the last year has been.

Expounding on what a rough season she had on "Real Housewives," Vanderpump said, "I started that show this season like, two or three months after my brother passed. I just wasn’t in the right space.”

"I just wasn’t as prepared. I found that I couldn’t deal with something that I could normally deal with," she added.

After nine seasons on "Housewives," Vanderpump announced she is leaving the franchise.