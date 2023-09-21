'Let's Get It On' co-writer's family drops appeal of Ed Sheeran copyright case

The family of Marvin Gaye's co-writer on Thursday withdrew its appeal of a verdict that determined Ed Sheeran did not infringe on the copyright for "Let's Get It On" when he created his song, "Thinking Out Loud."

In a one-page filing, the parties notified the court they agreed to withdraw the appeal. No reason was given.

In May, a Manhattan federal court jury sided with Sheeran, who insisted he chord progression of his song was common and belonged to no particular artist.

PHOTO: Ed Sheeran performs at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London, June 5, 2022. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

The family of Ed Townsend, Gaye's co-writer, argued unsuccessfully that Sheeran copied the sheet music of "Let's Get it On," which became Gaye's first No. 1 hit and a foundational song of '70s R&B.

Sheeran testified at trial, guitar in hand, and the jury also saw a YouTube video of Sheeran in a 2014 concert transitioning from "Thinking Out Loud" to "Let's Get It On" and back without changing chords. The attorney representing Townsend's family, Benjamin Crump, called it a "smoking gun."

"When someone provides you a voluntary confession, believe them," Crump said during trial.

When taking the stand following the viewing, Sheeran told the court, "If I had done what you're accusing me of doing I'd be quite an idiot to stand on stage in front of 25,000 people."

Sheeran's attorney, Ilene Farkas, argued the two songs each feature a common chord progression and rhythm that Townsend's family "cannot own."

Townsend's heirs had sued Sheeran, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Publishing in 2017.

Attorneys for both the Townsend family and Ed Sheeran did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the dropped appeal.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

