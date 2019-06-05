Take it from Lance Bass: Don’t worry what others think of you originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

We're all about that bass -- Lance Bass that is!

He’s best known for telling fans “bye, bye, bye” with the boy band sensation NSYNC.

We caught up with the 39-year-old and took a trip down memory lane to see what he had to say about the group's heyday.

Here we goooooooooooo!

1. Don’t worry what others think of you

Bass grew up in Mississippi and describes himself as an energetic, outgoing, crazy kid.

Looking back, the singer recalls knowing he was gay and realizing he'd have to keep it secret.

“When I was 5 years old, I knew I was gay,” Bass told “Good Morning America.” “I knew I’d have to hide it because it was wrong because that's what people kept telling me.”

If there’s one thing Bass would tell his childhood self it’d be not to worry about what others think of you.

“When I see pictures of myself at that age, I feel empathy for that kid because that was on his mind a lot,” he said.

“There’s nothing wrong with who you are. You can be and love whoever you want,” Bass added.

2. Don’t give up on your passion

Bass’ first boy band experience was in the fifth grade. He joined the barbershop quartet in Clinton, Mississippi.

From a young age, he was drawn to performing but never thought it was something that he could pursue.

“I always loved performing, but it was something I never felt I had a passion for because I didn’t know I was allowed to have a passion for it,” Bass explained. “My sister was always the one who got to do plays and do music, but as a boy, boys didn’t do that.”

He later realized that it was something he could do when a close friend of his joined show choir.

“I feel like myself when I’m performing,” Bass added. “On stage, I just feel like it was what I was born to do.”

3. Take time for yourself

In 1995, Bass’ life would change forever when he was asked to audition for the boy band NSYNC after another member had quit.

At the time, Bass was a junior in high school.

Two years later, the pop group would climb to world fame. With hits like “I Want You Back” and “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” NSYNC became an integral part of the millennium boy band craze.

