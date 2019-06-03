Kylie Jenner shares scary account of daughter Stormi's trip to hospital originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are home and "100% okay now" after a serious scare over the weekend.

The reality star and businesswoman posted to her Instagram story on Sunday, writing that she "spent the day in the hospital with my baby."

"She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home," she added.

(MORE: Kylie Jenner names her daughter Stormi)

Jenner, 21, admitted that no matter how famous or wealthy she is, "nothing else matters" besides her daughter.

"God bless all the moms with sick babies," she continued. "I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

(MORE: Kylie Jenner announces she had a baby girl, apologizes for keeping pregnancy secret)

Jenner is constantly posting happy pics with her daughter, including a pool pic of her "Malibu baby" last week, so this post caught fans off guard.

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018.

PHOTO: Kylie Jenner is seen in New York, May 3, 2019, in New York City. (Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images, FILE) More

"I've never felt love and happiness like this," she wrote of her new baby at the time.

Jenner had kept her pregnancy a secret for most of the time she was carrying Stormi, so she released a lengthy message to fans afterward, explaining her choice to keep it off social media.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid real I had planned," Jenner continued. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."