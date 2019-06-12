'I know he worked so hard to get back to play': Kevin Durant’s mom opens up about his injury originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Golden State Warriors' star forward Kevin Durant went down with what appeared to be an injury to his right Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the NBA finals, but his mom, Wanda Durant, opened up about whether he should have stepped on the court at all.

"I was excited for him because I know how much he loves the game and I know he's been injured before, so I knew he wouldn't jeopardize himself," she told "Good Morning America" Wednesday. "So when he told me he was ready to play I said OK."

Monday night's game started out as the perfect comeback for No. 35, who hadn't played since May 8 when he injured his right calf in a Western Conference semifinals game against the Houston Rockets.

"I was excited because he was doing so well and then when it happened I kinda just sunk," Durant admitted of the moment she watched her son clutch his leg and fall on the court. "I was just glued on him and glued on his eyes to see how he was doing."

She said it was "hurtful to see the anguish in his eyes and he looked as though he felt somewhat dejected."

PHOTO: Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles in front of Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena, June 10, 2019, in Toronto. (Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports) More

Wanda Durant watched as his teammates helped escort him to the locker room. She said she was in touch with him immediately.

"I talked to him five to 10 minutes afterwards. And he just told me not to cry," she recalled. "I know he worked so hard to get back to play. And he just told me he was going to be OK and don't worry."

Warriors fans across the nation panicked when Durant, 30, went down again during the second quarter of Monday night's game.

PHOTO: Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with his mother Wanda after being named Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, June 12, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, FILE) More

Even rapper Drake, a hardcore Toronto Raptors fan, was seen patting Durant on the back as he limped his way to the locker room with the help of staff.

"He gave us what he had. He sacrificed his body and we know how it turned out," said teammate Steph Curry after the game.

Questions immediately arose, however, over whether the Warriors may have brought Durant back from his calf injury too soon and potentially cost him what could be the entire 2019-2020 season.

"It's still out right now, he felt that he was able to play and they said that he could play," Wanda Durant said. "We still have to analyze that see if they made the right decision."

His mom added, "The doctors said that he was OK. Kevin couldn't have gone on his own to say I'm gonna play without the advisement of the doctors."

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, who got choked up at times during a news conference after the game, said Durant had been with the medical team for weeks.

"He was cleared to play tonight. That was a collaborative decision. I don't believe there's anyone to blame. ... But if you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department," Myers said.

PHOTO: Wanda Durant attends the 5th Anniversary gala for the Coach Woodson Invitational at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images, FILE) More

ABC News' Enjoli Francis contributed to this report.