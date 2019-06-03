What to know about Tiananmen Square on the 30th anniversary of the crackdown

Thirty years on, China's violent suppression of the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 remains one of the most taboo subjects in China and one the Chinese Communist Party wishes could be scrubbed from the pages of history.

Yet it's a decision the Chinese government officially believes was the right course of action, as evidenced just this weekend when Defense Minister Wei Fenghe defended his government’s actions in clearing out the square as necessary for China to have enjoyed almost three decades of uninterrupted economic growth since.

"That incident was political turbulence," Wei told an audience at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. "The central government’s measures to stop that turbulence were correct. China has enjoyed stable development."

In a year of significant and touchy anniversaries in China -- ones they want to celebrate, like the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party coming to power, and others they wouldn't mind ignoring, like the 10th anniversary of the Urumqi Riots -- the date marking the Tiananmen Square crackdown is by far the most sensitive.

Each year as June 4 approaches, security is stepped up across Beijing and the rest of country, journalists are barred from the vicinity of the square and internet censors, many of which are now artificial intelligence programs, go into overdrive to block even the most oblique references to the incident.

China has blocked all language versions of Wikipedia since April. Wikipedia claims to have not received "any indication as to why this current block is occurring and why now."

Even references as vague as "May 35" or emojis of a tank next to a man are deleted from China's domestic internet.

Here's why the events of June 4, 1989, continue to haunt the Chinese.

The site

Tiananmen Square is the public square in front of the Tiananmen Gate, or the "Gate of Heavenly Peace," where Mao Zedong's portrait has hung since he proclaimed the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1, 1949.

First built in the 17th century by the invading Manchu-led Qing Dynasty and greatly expanded under the Communist government, the square at the heart of the Chinese capital has been the site of several historically significant events in Chinese history. Prior to 1989, the most significant protest occurred after the death of China's first premier, Zhou Enlai, in 1976, when students initially gathered in the square to mourn the late Chinese leader.

Seeds of student protests in spring 1989

Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping opened up China's economy in December 1978 and the 1980s was a decade of rapid change in China. The changing economy brought to some a sense of optimism after decades of turmoil as a result of the Mao-led policies of the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution.

By spring 1989, China had reached a critical turning point.

Pro-Democracy demonstrators carry portraits of former Chinese rulers Mao Tse-Tung and Chou En-Lai as they march to join student strikers at Tiananmen Square, Beijing, May 18, 1989.

There was a nascent attempt at political liberalization and reform within the Communist Party led by Hu Yaobang, the party's then-general secretary. The fast changes, however, also brought discontent over inflation and growing corruption.

When protests erupted in 1986, Hu was ousted from power for what hardliners in his party thought was a meek response to the protests. On April 15, 1989, Hu died of a heart attack, and, taking inspiration from the 1976 protests, thousands of university students began to gather in Tiananmen Square to mourn the former reformist leader.

It soon grew into a pro-democracy protest with a list of demands for the central government, including government transparency, freedom of the press and freedom to protest. The student leaders sought a direct dialogue with the central government and party elders.

Split within the party

The ruling Communist Party became split over how to respond to the protests. It was the liberal reformers versus the hardliners.

