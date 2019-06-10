What to know about Rihanna's upcoming new album originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Despite pressure from fans, Rihanna is standing firm in her decision to delay the release of her new album.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the singer shared a few updates regarding the project as well as the challenges that come with building an empire.

Rihanna said she isn't rushing the creative process for her ninth studio album, which is reportedly reggae-influenced.

"It really does suck that [my album] can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now," the "Work" singer told Sarah Paulson, her co-star in "Ocean's 8" and the one who conducted the interview. "I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete."

She added: "It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, 'Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'"

Rihanna, 31, also revealed that she's putting more emphasis on well-being these days, inserting more personal days into her busy schedule.

"It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to," she explained. "I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out."

She continued, "Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all."

As previously reported, Rihanna recently inked a historic partnership with LVMH, making her the first black woman to have her own major fashion house. Last week, Forbes named her the wealthiest self-made female musician, with an estimated net worth of $600 million.