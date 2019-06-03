Kim Kardashian makes light of Kylie Jenner's face-washing video with her own spoof originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Since launching her debut skincare line, Kylie Jenner has already faced a bit of backlash for a video demonstrating how she uses the products.

However, her sister Kim Kardashian found a way to make light of the trending video.

In the original 35-second clip posted on , Jenner massages on her Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, rinses it off and pats her face to dry.

(MORE: Kylie Jenner debuts new skincare line)

Many people were quick to point out inadequacies in Jenner's face-washing routine. One tweet noted, "Sis the towel has foundation left on it."

Others also couldn't make sense of how short the video was and echoed the insufficiency of it all when it comes to washing one's face.

morning and night 💦 pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

While Jenner's video continued to bubble up many opinions, her older sister decided to create her own rendition of it.

Kardashian posted an Instagram story saying she hijacked Jenner's phone and began to jokingly mimic her. She said, "I'm going to teach you guys how to do a tutorial on how to wash your face, and b------, I only have 10 seconds."

She continued, "What do you want me to do in 10 seconds?"

Later in the video, Kardashian puts on a youthful face filter and says, "Alright so after that 10-second face wash tutorial, this is now what I look like. I have such a youthful complexion now."

(MORE: Critics question if Kylie Jenner knows how to use her new skin cleanser)

Jenner catches her sister in the act, and yells out at the end, "Give me my phone! You're so mean!"

While many people may argue that Jenner might need to touch-up on her skincare tutorials, her Foaming Face Wash has sold out on the brand's website.