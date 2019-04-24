Kim Jong Un to meet Vladimir Putin as North Korea pivots to Russia for help originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A month and a half after President Donald Trump ended his summit with Kim Jong Un without a deal, the young North Korean leader is preparing to step out again on the world stage.

This time, it will be for his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit comes at a critical time with the relationship with Russia increasingly important, according to analysts, as Kim seeks to maintain his nuclear weapons stockpile while loosening the economic pressure on his country.

That means the U.S. will be watching closely, with its chief negotiator Stephen Biegun in Moscow last week for meetings. It was the special representative for North Korea's first visit to Russia since October, and he was taking the Kremlin's temperature ahead of the Putin-Kim summit, as well as reinforcing the importance of the United Nations Security Council sanctions implementation, according to a State Department official.

"The United States is committed to working with interested parties, including Russia, on the robust and sustained implementation of U.N. sanctions in order to move forward with denuclearization," the official told ABC News.

The Kremlin confirmed Tuesday that the meeting would take place on Thursday in the Russian port city Vladivostok in the country's far east. Kim's father Kim Jong Il, visited the city in 2011 -- the most recent meeting between the two countries -- and went on to Ulan-Ude to meet then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev near the border with Mongolia, still thousands of miles east of Moscow.

Russian's official news agency, TASS, reported that Kim's train had crossed over into Russia and stopped at the Hasan station on the far eastern border between Russia and North Korea Wednesday morning. The train will continue on to Ussuriysk before getting on the Trans-Siberian Railway and heading to Vladivostok.

The summit would be Kim's first trip to Russia and his first meeting with Putin. While China has long been North Korea's most important ally, Russia has played a key second role as an economic partner and tried to assert itself as a political player, often by playing a foil to U.S. interests.

"Obviously Russia -- and China as well -- is a key player in sanctions evasion. Kim certainly wants to cultivate that relationship," said David Maxwell, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. "I am sure Kim also thinks that Putin will be supportive of his objectives as he likely believes that Putin will want to act as a spoiler versus U.S. interests in the region."

Russia hosts thousands of North Korean laborers, for example, who are an important source of cash for the regime. A report by the U.N. Panel of Experts that oversees sanctions implementation also called Russia out for continuing ship-to-ship transfers of oil and other fuel and joint business ventures based in Russia, which are prohibited by sanctions.

Ensuring that those lines of financial support can continue is key for Kim, as his country's economy continues to struggle under the weight of international sanctions -- although Russia will never be as economically important to North Korea as China.

"They don't have enough money to feed North Korea. They're not China. And their top priority is boosting the economy of their Primorsky region," said Shin Beom-chul, a senior fellow at the Asian Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, referring to Russia's sole province that borders North Korea.

