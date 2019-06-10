Kids with autism are transformed into superheroes in inspiring photoshoot originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A couple in Texas is offering children with autism the chance to transform into the superheroes of their dreams.

Nicole and Scott Endersby began offering free portraits in April as a way to do something good for special needs families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

PHOTO: Kids with disabilities are transformed into their favorite superhero at free photo shoots to shine a light on families with special needs. (Endersby Photography)

Two of the Endersby's three sons have autism, so they wanted to find a unique way to connect with other families like theirs. They dubbed the photo sessions #EndersbysHeroes

"These kids and families need to be accepted just like anybody else. They are heroes for what they have to go through," Nicole Endersby told "Good Morning America."

With the help of a green screen and some photoshop magic, the kids are transformed into their favorite characters.

The finished photo is the kids imposed on their favorite movie posters in all their superhero glory.

"In those moments, they felt like their true hero," said Nicole Endersby.

PHOTO: All family members were invited to participate in the shoots because they 'are going through this journey with them.' (Endersby Photography)

The Endersbys, along with local businesses, raise money to cover the costs of the shoots, so the families don't have to worry about money — they even get to keep the costumes!

The couple welcomes all family members to take part in the shoots, especially siblings. "They going through this journey with them and they should all be recognized for that,” Nicole Endersby said.

PHOTO: One of the Endersby's sons, Cash, dressed up as Iron Man for his special shoot. (Endersby Photography)

"Us doing what we do [with the photo shoots], it connects a community and we know we’re not the only ones going through this alone," Nicole Endersby said of the project.

The couple has photographed 10 families so far. At the end of June, they are planning a sensory-friendly viewing of "Toy Story 4" for all the #EndersbyHeroes families, where their special movie posters will be displayed on the walls of a local theater.

PHOTO: Kids could choose to dress up as their favorite superhero or character, like in this magical Harry Potter shoot. (Endersby Photography)

"It brings a smile to our faces to share these magical moments with these families,” Nicole Endersby said.

As the couple plans for more shoots in their community in the future, they hope these photos inspire photographers in other locations to embark on similar projects "because it’s not easy to find businesses that support special needs."