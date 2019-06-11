Kelsea Ballerini talks women in country music finally breaking into top 10 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

It's been more than 15 months since a female solo artist topped the country chart, but all that changes this week with Kelsea Ballerini taking "Miss Me More" to No. 1.

"To be a female on country radio right now means a lot to me," she told reporters backstage at CMA Fest this weekend. "There are two females in the top 10, which is great."

(MORE: Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban induct Kelsea Ballerini as the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry)

Ballerini also gave a nod to the other women currently in the top 10.

"Tenille Townes and Carly Pearce and 'Runaway June' are on the chart, and they're all incredible. And I'm really excited that females are getting that spotlight right now. And number ones are cool," she added with a smile.

Next up for Ballerini is a follow-up to "Unapologetically," the lead single from her forthcoming third album.

"It's in mixing right now, and I'm really excited about it. So that'll be a few months from now down the road," she explained. "I'm taking a beat to kind of make sure that I have the rest of the music ready, but that's coming down the road."

(MORE: Carrie Underwood speaks out about why country music needs more women)

As previously reported, Ballerini was the last solo female artist to top the chart, when "Legends" hit No. 1 in February of 2018.

The Knoxville native just finished hosting ABC's annual "CMA Fest" special for the third time with Thomas Rhett. You'll be able to see it on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.