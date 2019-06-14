Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is all grown up and a high school graduate originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kelly Ripa has several reasons to smile, but one major reason is her daughter Lola just graduated from high school.

The "Live with Kelly & Ryan" host took to Instagram Thursday to share pics from the big day and honor her daughter.

"The Graduate," she wrote, alongside a pic of the whole family, with Lola in her cap and gown.

The family pic also included her husband, Mark Consuelos, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

Ripa also added a few more pics of the gorgeous family to her stories, including Lola celebrating the big day with her friends from school.

There have been a few celebrations at the Ripa-Consuelos household for Lola lately. Last week, she attended her high school prom. The host and mom of three made a classic joke to honor the moment.

"It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos," she wrote.

Consuelos, the proud father, also posted a pic, writing, "My girls."

Lola is set to start college in the fall by attending the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Congrats to the whole family.