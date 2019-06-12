Keanu Reeves is in shock over the internet’s obsession with him (ABC News)

Keanu Reeves is having a moment. But honestly, when has he not?

The "Matrix," "Speed" and now "Toy Story 4" actor has always been loved for his low-key persona, desire to connect with fans and ability to overcome tragedy.

But with the "John Wick" success as well as his appearance in "Always Be My Maybe" and helping stranded fellow passengers on a recent flight (classic Keanu!) all of it is coming together in a way like never before.

Reeves reacted to the internet's obsession with him in a way that we've come to expect: humble as can be.

“I’ve been what?” he asked People magazine on the red carpet for "Toy Story 4."

In fact, Reeves called the love "wacky,” but said "the positivity’s great.”

Stories recently have had headlines like, "Keanu Reeves is too good for this world."

“It’s really special how 'John Wick' was embraced, and working on 'Always Be My Maybe,' great, you know. Ali Wong and Randall Park [are] just really wonderful artists and people, and it was really cool to get a chance to play with them,” he gushed.

In addition to shining the light on others -- not himself -- Reeves dished a little on his character in "Toy Story 4," Duke Caboom.

“He’s a showman, he’s a daredevil. So when he’s on the bike, I was just — like, he keeps doing poses, you know, and he can’t stop," he said. "They put it into the film, so it was nice. Part of the journey for my character is that I get to, I don’t know, be heroic, maybe.”

Keanu, you'll always be "heroic" to us.