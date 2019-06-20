Keanu Reeves gets into character for 'Toy Story 4': 'It was great to express my inner Duke Caboom' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

If you're feeling like it's the summer of Keanu, you're right.

Sitting down with ABC News' Paula Faris in the sandbox-come-life that is Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World, Reeves revealed his new role in "Toy Story 4" may be his most playful role yet.

(MORE: Check out these 10 new Happy Meal toys to celebrate 'Toy Story 4')

His character's name? Duke Caboom.

In Pixar's fourth installment of the Toy Story franchise, Reeves plays an action figure who was immediately rejected by his kid after being opened on Christmas Day, because he couldn’t do the jump exactly like the commercial.

"Duke Caboom, Canada's greatest stuntman. He's a daredevil. He's got a really good heart, brave," Reeves shared.

We sat down with Keanu Reeves to talk joining the @toystory family, his similarities to his #ToyStory4 character Duke Caboom and whether he's a Woody or a Buzz fan. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/9zdwUqZqI9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 20, 2019

Asked where Duke ends and Keanu begins, Reeves said: "We're intertwined."

(MORE: Keegan-Michael Key opens up about 'Toy Story 4')

"I always think of building a character as, you have your life experiences and who you are, and then you have the character and you have the story," Reeves said. "And they kind of meet each other and create this other thing."

PHOTO: ABC’s Paula Faris one-on-one with Keanu Reeves on his new role in Toy Story 4. (ABC NEWS) More

According to filmmakers, Reeves became Duke Caboom during production, asking questions that dug deep to find the soul of the character.

"At one point he stood up on the table in the middle of Pixar’s atrium and struck poses while proclaiming victory," producer Jonas Rivera said.

The legendary #DukeCaboom (Keanu Reeves) lands in theaters on June 21. Get your tickets for #ToyStory4 now: https://t.co/LOndk6LOhO pic.twitter.com/3B35VGm9E5 — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) June 15, 2019

(MORE: Tony Hale dishes on his 'Toy Story 4' character, 'Forky')

“Duke can’t help it,” said Reeves. “He has to perform. It’s who he is. It was great to express my inner Duke Caboom.”

"Toy Story 4" will be released June 21.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar Animation Studios and "Good Morning America."