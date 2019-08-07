Katy Perry teases new song 'Small Talk'

ANDREA DRESDALE
Katy Perry teases new song 'Small Talk'

Katy Perry said in a series of recent interviews that she'd have new music coming out very soon and it appears that she didn't lie.

The singer teased a new song called "Small Talk" on social media, posting photos of a memo pad with a series of song lyrics on it.

The song seems to address what happens post-breakup, when you can't quite believe that your ex, with whom you shared everything, is now just someone you used to know.

"Isn't it weird that you've seen me naked/we had conversations about forever/now it's about the weather okay," one lyric says.

"Isn't it wild/that I know your weakness/and everybody at the party thinks/that you're the best since sliced bread," says another.

Another lyric posted reads: "I just can't believe/we went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime."

No word yet on when the song, which will follow Katy's current hit "Never Really Over," will drop.