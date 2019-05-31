Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Cardi B react to having music debut on the same day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

We love women supporting women.

A slew of female artists released new tunes on Friday -- including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Cardi B -- and they’ve been showing love for one another on social media.

Cardi, whose new song “Press” is out now, kicked off the love fest just after midnight, tweeting, “I dead wanna cry :’) of happiness tho of course.I can’t thank ya enough for the love and support:’) .Other artist drop songs tonight Miley and Katy. Show love to the pop girls !”

Cyrus, who released her EP "She Is Coming" and references Cardi in her song “Cattitude,” responded, "Yassss mama! Slay the day queen!"

Meanwhile, Perry tweeted her gratitude to fans for her embracing her new song, “Never Really Over,” and also gave a shout-out to her fellow pop stars.

“thanks for the love y’all and congrats to all the wonderful new music out by so many talented goddesses: @MileyCyrus @iamcardib @Camila_Cabello @rosaliavt @ToveLo @charli_xcx @BebeRexha,” she wrote.

Cyrus tweeted back, “Loveyyyyyy you!”

The good vibes were even spread by Perry's former rival, Taylor Swift, who added Perry's new song to her “Playlist by ME!” on Apple Music.