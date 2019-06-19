Kate Hudson shares sweet family photo: 'My loves of my life' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kate Hudson shared a sweet snap of her family Tuesday that's getting some pretty epic feedback.

"My loves of my life," the actress wrote next to a photo of herself, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and children Rani, Bing and Ryder.

The post has well over 360,000 likes and comments are coming in from actress Lena Headey, dancer Maddie Ziegler and more.

"So beautiful," Ziegler wrote, while Chelsea Handler wrote, "Awww so happy," and Headey added, "Joy."

Hudson has been sharing a slew of great images from her family vacation this summer.

Last week, the actress shared a few photos from her family vacation to the Amalfi Coast.

She also shared a post for Fujikawa's birthday on the trip, calling him a "beautiful roller coaster ride of a special human."

"This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post," she wrote in the caption of the birthday post.

If reactions to this latest post are any indication, fans and friends want Hudson to keep the pictures coming.