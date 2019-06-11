Kate Hudson shares photos from family vacation to Italy originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kate Hudson seems to be embracing her time off this summer.

The actress shared a few photos from her family vacation to the Amalfi Coast, including ones of her adorable 8-month old, Rani Rose, sons Bingham Bellamy, 7, and Ryder Robinson, 15, and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

In one photo, she cradles her baby with the scenic coastline in the background.

Her older son, Ryder Robinson, 15, kisses his sister Rani in another heartwarming shot posted to Hudson's Instagram.

She also shared a post for Fujikawa's birthday on the trip, calling him a "beautiful roller coaster ride of a special human."

"This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post," she wrote in the caption of the birthday post.

"I believe that this gratitude exists and is present in our daughters joy and her magical spirit," she added.

Before the family trip, Hudson posted a hilarious photo and shared some details about a spray tan gone wrong.

"Note to self (because most people would know better)... Don’t wear white PJs to bed after spray tan #VacaReady," she captioned the post.