Take it from Karamo Brown: Own who you are

Everyone should "take it from" Karamo Brown. The 37-year-old star made his mark on the world on MTV's "The Real World: Philadelphia" as the first openly out gay, black man on reality television. Now he melts our hearts as the culture expert on Netflix's Emmy nominated "Queer Eye" reboot.

PHOTO: Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness attend a Netflix event at Raleigh Studios on May 31, 2018 in Los Angeles.

"We truly do love the people we help," Karamo told "Good Morning America." "The reason there's long lasting change is because we're putting our all in it."

PHOTO: Brown's sons, Chris and Jason, tease their dad in this past Father's Day photo.

Of the "Queer Eye" fab five, Brown is the resident "confidence booster." He offers support and motivation to each episode's subject and helps people embrace and love themselves -- a message he strongly instills in his family.

In 2007, he discovered he was the father of a 10-year-old boy, Jason. Brown later adopted Jason's half-brother Chris.

"I adopted my second son because family is supposed to be there for each other and support each other," Brown said.

Brown's own father abandoned him upon finding out about his sexuality. His kids, however, embrace him for who he is.

"My kids were make fun of me because they say that I have two sides. I have a business side and I have a slutty side," laughs Brown. "I own both of my sides of who I am. I want them to know that it's okay for them to own whatever parts of themselves they are."

Speaking of owning parts of ourselves, "GMA" had Brown own up to some photos from his past. We took him back in time to find out what expert advice he would give his younger self. From high school portraits to family photos, one thing's for sure, Brown has always had has an eye for style.

1. Continue to be happy.

PHOTO: Young Karamo Brown poses in front of his house. 'I was a very happy child.'

"I have to be like 3 or 4 but let me tell you that "Queer Eye" swag was on!" Brown told "GMA." "I was a very happy kid. I smiled a lot. I was very, very, very happy I guess because I was the youngest."

2. Appreciate what you have.

"Ooh my senior photo was lit," exclaimed Brown. "I'm giving you straight Blue Steel."

Brown told "GMA" that the advice he would give his younger self would be to appreciate his hair.

"I would say appreciate what you have because you're going to miss those locks one day."

3. Own who you are.

PHOTO: Karamo, his grandfather and Karamo's son pose together in a photo. 'I'm just happy that we've had these generational experiences.'

Brown got emotional when we showed him a photo of himself, his oldest son and grandfather, who raised Brown when his own father left him.

"He stepped in immediately and was like 'I love who you are, you're going to be amazing,'" said Brown. "He's in his 90s now so he's had a great life. Now I'm just happy that we've had these generational experiences because especially as African-Americans, you often don't get to see those images. And there is basically four generations of men right there that I mean I will cherish that photo forever."

