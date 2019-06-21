Julia Roberts, Spike Lee lead 2020 class for Hollywood Walk of Fame stars originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Did you know that Oscar winners Spike Lee and Julia Roberts do not have Hollywood Walk of Fame stars?

But that's all changing next year!

The duo lead the 2020 class and are joined by the likes of Mahershala Ali, Batman, Ruth E. Carter, Laurence Fishburne and Chris Hemsworth in the motion picture category.

In the TV group, we have Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Harry Friedman, Kathie Lee Gifford, Nigel Lythgoe, Milo Ventimiglia, Burt Ward, Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil McGraw and Andy Kaufman.

Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter are also going to be honored.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made the announcements on Thursday.

"This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of thirty-five artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood,” committee chair Vin Di Bona said in an official press release.

As pointed out by the chamber, none of the ceremonies have been scheduled and recipients have two years to set something up.