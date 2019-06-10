Jonathan Van Ness from 'Queer Eye' says he identifies as nonbinary originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

While promoting a partnership with essie nail polish, Jonathan Van Ness says the older he gets, the more he believes he's nonbinary.

The "Queer Eye" star spoke to Out magazine during Pride Month.

"I love Pride, and I love essie, and look at all these colors, honey. So much diversity, so much fun. Any way that I can celebrate Pride and celebrate diversity, I’m gonna do that," he told the magazine.

When asked about promoting a brand usually targeted towards women, Van Ness had a very candid response.

"The older I get, the more I think that I’m nonbinary. I’m gender nonconforming," he said. "Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman."

"Any opportunity I have to break down stereotypes of the binary, I am down for it, I’m here for it," he added. "I think that a lot of times gender is used to separate and divide. It’s this social construct that I don’t really feel like I fit into the way I used to."

The Out magazine article uses he/his pronouns to reference Van Ness, but if he ever decides to use something else like their and them, it that would be his right.

Nonbinary is a term that is being used more and more in the LGBTQ community. Stars like Asia Kate Dillon identify as nonbinary, meaning they are not constricted to any one gender.

In an interview with ABC News earlier this year, the "Billions" star said after reading the script for their character, Dillon knew this was the right show for them.

“In that moment it crystallized for me, that it was going to be OK for me to never change my body if that was my journey and I was still valid as a nonbinary person and a trans person,” Dillon said.