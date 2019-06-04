Jonas Brothers documentary 'Chasing Happiness' is out, and here's what we learned originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The time has come that every Jonas Brothers fan has been waiting for -- "Chasing Happiness," the documentary about their rise to fame, split and subsequent reunion is out, and people are streaming it like crazy.

Nick, Kevin and Joe are featured throughout the 90 minutes of Jonas glory, and they make it clear it's not always just stadium tours, marrying TV icons and more. There were several ups and downs on the band's rise to fame and eventual split.

Here's what we gleaned from the film.

Nick's road to diabetes diagnosis was a rough one

This is the highlight that most are talking about today.

He's married to one of the most beautiful women in the world and is a "sucker" for love, but years ago, the singer was struggling with his health and didn't know why.

He had all the signs of an illness but somehow it got overlooked.

One day, the guys noticed how thin he was, so they sent him to the doctor. Even the doctor got emotional and thought his life was hanging in the balance.

After changing his diet and taking meds, Nick got his diabetes under control and now look at him: He's basically the pinnacle of man.

Denise and Paul Jonas sacrificed so much for their boys

The parents' church basically turned its back on the family and they were struggling financially before the boys hit it big.

Paul quit his job as pastor, the band was dropped by their label and more.

Everything finally changed when Disney took interest in the three brothers.

Kevin felt neglected... for so long

He loved his reality show "Married to Jonas," because it was his and his wife's, though his brothers wanted no part in it.

Furthermore, after the boys split, Nick and Joe played a show together without him.

Joe admitted that it was because he felt they were holding him back because of his family, but now all three boys are married and totally understand.

Kevin's reaction was so heartbreaking, but real and raw, and it seems like the boys are closer than ever.

The boys all say it's their wives who have helped them grow

Joe said his wife, Sophie Turner, made him want to be a "better man."

Nick added that Priyanka Chopra inspires him and has changed his world forever.

He also said the break the band took made them who they are today. "Chasing Happiness" is streaming now.