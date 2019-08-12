John Legend visits Dayton to 'bring comfort to some of the survivors' after shooting originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

What else would you expect from an activist and EGOT winner other than inspiration?

Over the weekend, Oscar-winner John Legend visited Dayton, Ohio to bring comfort to survivors of the shooting last week, while also sending a powerful message about gun control in the country.

"I just played a few songs to try to help bring comfort to some of the survivors of last week's tragedy in Dayton," the acclaimed musician wrote on Instagram. "My heart breaks for everyone who lost someone. I love how everyone rallies around one another during their time of grief. But our nation should not keep putting ourselves through these preventable traumas."

The photo attached to the message shows the singer playing at Blind Bob's Bar. Legend is a native of Springfield, Ohio.

He closed his Instagram caption with, "Let's fix it together."

A lot of fans commented on the post with #DaytonStrong, and one in particular summed it up nicely with, "Music can heal the soul THANK YOU for coming and showing Dayton your love and support means so much to us #daytonstrong."

Legend continued to share his weekend with fans on Twitter, adding, "I sat down with the people of Dayton, OH and I'm inspired by their strength & resilience, but we must take action. Join me, @Everytown & @MomsDemand by calling your senators & demanding they vote on stronger gun safety laws: Text CHECKS to 644-33."

I sat down with the people of Dayton, OH and I'm inspired by their strength & resilience, but we must take action. Join me, @Everytown & @MomsDemand by calling your senators & demanding they vote on stronger gun safety laws: Text CHECKS to 644-33 or visit https://t.co/57YE9StqMf — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 12, 2019

He also shared some really inspiring pictures from the weekend.

Thank you, Mayor Whaley, for your leadership and the hospitality you showed me and my team. You represent Dayton well! https://t.co/t6Sps1I5db — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 12, 2019

Today, I visited the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, and all stores are open for business. In light of last week's events, it is more important than ever for us to come together to support our local communities. pic.twitter.com/Sj2aQH76sT — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2019

Last weekend, the nation was rocked with two mass shootings, one in Dayton, as nine people were killed with dozens others injured, and one in El Paso, Texas, hours earlier, where 22 were killed.

Funerals for six of the victims happened in Dayton over the weekend. More funerals are schedule for Monday.