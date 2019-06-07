Joe Biden reverses stance on Hyde Amendment originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Former Vice President Joe Biden has reversed his stance on his support for a measure that prevents using federal funding for abortion after taking heat from some of his fellow 2020 Democrats.

"I can't justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and their ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right. If I believe healthcare is a right as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's zip code," Biden said at the DNC "IWillVote" Gala in Atlanta on Thursday night.

(MORE: Joe Biden supports Hyde Amendment, splits from 2020 Dems on abortion measure)

"For many years as a U.S. senator, I have supported the Hyde amendment as many, many others have because there was sufficient monies and circumstances where women were able to exercise that right, women of color, poor women, women were not able to have access, and it was not under attack … as it is now. But circumstances have changed," he said.

NEW: Joe Biden reverses stance on Hyde Amendment after taking heat from some of his fellow 2020 Democrats. “I can’t justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right.” https://t.co/LdqDMFM8aM pic.twitter.com/yVGUf8ECD6 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 7, 2019

Prior to Biden's reversal, several 2020 challengers criticized him for his support for the amendment, given its impact on low-income and minority women.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses a crowd at the Hyatt Park community center, May 4, 2019, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images, FILE) More

Many of those same candidates had voted for broad spending measures that contained similar language.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., seemingly criticized Biden for his support of the Hyde Amendment, citing his own 'consistent' votes against the amendment.

"If we believe that a woman has the constitutional right to control her own body, that right must apply to ALL women, including low-income women. That is why I have consistently voted against the Hyde Amendment and, why as president, I would eliminate it," Sanders said in a statement.

(MORE: Study says Democrats prefer younger candidates, yet Biden and Sanders top polls)

Still, Congressional records show Sanders -- along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. -- voted for an omnibus spending bill in 2014 that included language similar to the Hyde Amendment.

Section 506 in the general provisions portion of the bill "Prohibits the expenditure of funds appropriated in this Act ... for: (1) any abortion, or (2) health benefits coverage that includes coverage of abortion.

In section 507, the bill states that the ban on the use of federal funds "does not apply: (1) if the pregnancy is the result of an act of rape or incest; or (2) in the case where a woman suffers from a physical disorder, physical injury, or physical illness, including a life-endangering physical condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy itself, that would, as certified by a physician, place the woman in danger of death unless an abortion is performed."

The phrasing is similar to language that appears in a 2018 funding bill that Sanders voted against, but Warren, Booker, Klobuchar, Gillibrand and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., voted to approve.

Several members of the House who are currently running for president also voted for the 2014 and 2018 legislation.

Former Reps. John Delaney of Maryland, and Beto O'Rourke of Texas along with Reps. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., voted for both the 2018 and 2014 spending bills that contained that language and Reps. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., voted for the 2018 governmental funding measure.

Omnibus spending bills can pose a particular challenge for lawmakers, who may be forced into voting for provisions they would not typically support in order to keep the government funded, political experts say.

Story continues