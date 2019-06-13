Jennifer Lawrence dishes on planning her wedding with Cooke Maroney originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

For Jennifer Lawrence, deciding to marry her fiancé, Cooke Maroney, was a given.

The actress told Catt Sadler on her "Naked" podcast that she knew almost immediately that Maroney was "the one."

Lawrence said that Maroney, an art dealer, is "the greatest person I've ever met," and that from the start their relationship had been "organic."

"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married!' I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully," she explained. "He's my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever and so, fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet and you're like, 'You can't leave!'"

(MORE: Get Jennifer Lawrence's thigh-high engagement party dress and more)

Lawrence, 28, and Maroney were first linked last June and their engagement was confirmed in February.

Lawrence, who will legally change her name, said wedding planning has been a breeze so far — she already has a dress and the venue — but she also copped to crying during one bridezilla moment.

"I thought I didn't want to have a bachelorette party and then last minute I decided I did and then nobody was available," she said. "I didn't realize I wanted it until yesterday, until I realized I couldn't have it. ... Now I've cried, I feel like I've officially joined the club."