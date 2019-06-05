Jennifer Aniston talks possible 'Friends' reunion, posing naked at 50 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The cast of "Friends" has always been open to — but not optimistic about — a possible reunion for the iconic show that ended in 2004.

Their answers used to be along the lines of "absolutely not," but the tides seem to be changing as time has gone on and the popularity of reboots has hit an all-time high.

Case in point, Jennifer Aniston on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" this week.

"Listen, I told you this, I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure," the 50-year-old actress said in clips that aired Wednesday.

She even added, "Anything could happen."

After her run on the show, Aniston had what many consider the most successful post-"Friends" career with films like "The Break-Up," "Cake," "Horrible Bosses" and more. Others like Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc found success on acclaimed TV shows as well.

So, like Aniston said, anything is possible.

In other Aniston news, the actress also spoke to Harper's Bazaar about aging, the fact that she posed topless for the shoot and what she's learned about love.

"When [love] comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed. I’m not like, 'No, I’m done with that,'" she said. "My time on this planet has been about…It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round. But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall."

Aniston was famously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux before high-profile splits.

In fact, she added, "I think we have many soul mates. I don’t think there’s one and one only. I think we have soul clusters."

Aniston looks amazing for someone at 50, but she admits that "sometimes you want to spring up and the body just says, 'Oh, no, you don’t.'"

"But mostly my body feels better than ever," she added.

Regarding her topless shoot for the magazine, she said it makes her proud.

"It felt completely normal. I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them — no matter what age you are — is important. There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it," she said.