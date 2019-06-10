J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter joins her on stage for duet during 'It's My Party' world tour performance originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Jennifer Lopez was joined on stage by her mini-me daughter Emme as the pop superstar kicked off her "It's My Party" tour in Los Angeles on Friday.

The self-proclaimed "#ProudMama" shared the moment on Instagram with the caption, "I can't take it!"

(MORE: Jennifer Lopez's famous Versace dress inspired the launch of Google Images -- here's proof!)

Emme has musical talents in her blood -- the 11-year-old is Lopez's daughter with her ex-husband, musician Marc Anthony.

(MORE: J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter belts out Alicia Keys' 'If I Ain't Got You')

Donned in matching red dresses, Emme belted out Lopez's hit song "Limitless" along with her mom on stage. Emme was featured as an extra in Lopez's 2018 music video for "Limitless," a song featured in her film "Second Act."

Lopez previously told "Good Morning America" that Emme is "my favorite thing about the video."

This isn't the first time Lopez has shared her daughter's singing talents on social media. Last month, she shared a clip of her daughter singing Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You."

In that video, she perhaps foreshadowed, telling onlookers in the rehearsal room: "We should have her come out and do something on tour."