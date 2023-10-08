Israel live updates: At least 700 dead in Israel

At least 700 people have died and over 2,000 have been injured in Israel, and hundreds more fatalities have been reported in Gaza, after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants, Israeli authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 370 are dead and 2,200 others are injured in Gaza. At least 700 people are dead, according to Israeli health officials, and 2,100 others are injured in Israel.

The Israeli Defense Forces have declared "a state of alert for war," according to a statement issued by the IDF early Saturday morning.

In a surprise attack, Palestinian militants fired at least 2,200 rockets toward Israel, the IDF said. Hamas claimed at least 5,000 rockets were fired, all landing in southern and central Israel.





Oct 8, 2:49 PM

Hospitals in Gaza 'becoming overwhelmed': Doctors Without Borders

Hospitals in Gaza are "becoming overwhelmed" and are "overcrowded with injured people," Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières said in a statement Sunday.



They're facing a shortage of drugs, medical supplies and fuel for generators, according to MSF, as well as the challenge of safely transporting patients to facilities.



"Ambulances can't be used right now because they're being hit by airstrikes," Darwin Diaz, MSF medical coordinator in Gaza, said.



Oct 8, 2:39 PM

Sen. Cory Booker was in Jerusalem during Hamas attack, sheltered for safety

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker arrived in Israel on Friday for several days of planned meetings and was in Jerusalem when the attacks began, Maya Krishna-Rogers, a spokesperson, said in a statement Sunday.



He sheltered in place with his staff and safely departed the country earlier Sunday, according to the statement.



Booker was in Israel for "planned meetings and site visits ahead of the start of an Abraham Accords-focused N7 summit on regional economic integration in Tel Aviv, at which he was scheduled to speak on Tuesday," the statement read.



Oct 8, 2:37 PM

20,000 Palestinians sheltering in schools: UN agency

The U.N. agency for Palestinian Refugees said more than 20,000 people are sheltering in schools around Gaza.



Oct 8, 2:37 PM

IDF evacuating Israelis from towns near Gaza border

The IDF said it's evacuating Israeli civilians from at least two dozen towns along the Gaza border within the next 24 hours.



Oct 8, 1:44 PM

Pentagon: US will 'rapidly' send munitions to Israel

The U.S. is sending a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean to bolster deterrence in the region and "will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions," according to a statement from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday.



"Today, in response to this Hamas attack on Israel, and following detailed discussions with President Biden, I have directed several steps to strengthen Department of Defense posture in the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts," he said.



The U.S. materiel support will begin shipping today and will arrive in the coming days, according to Austin.

The strike group will include the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy and four guided-missile destroyers -- the USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney and USS Roosevelt, Austin said.



The U.S. will also boost its F-35, F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter squadrons in the region, according to the defense secretary.



"The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required," he said.



Oct 8, 1:34 PM

More than 700 dead in Israel: Health officials

More than 700 people are dead in Israel and over 2,100 others injured, Israeli health officials said.



The Palestinian Health Authority said there are 370 people dead in Gaza and 2,200 others injured.





Oct 8, 1:24 PM

Biden tells Netanyahu 'additional assistance' for IDF is on its way

President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and informed him the U.S. was providing "additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces" was already on its way "with more to follow over the coming days," according to the White House.



Oct 8, 1:09 PM

Biden directs 'additional support for Israel,' receives briefing on attacks

President Joe Biden "directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas," the White House said Sunday.



Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received briefings Sunday morning on the attacks in Israel.



Oct 8, 12:58 PM

Blinken says Americans believed to be among dead and missing

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the Biden administration is working to verify reports that U.S. citizens are among the dead and missing in Isreal following Saturday's unprecedented attacks from Hamas into Israel from Gaza.



“We have reports that several Americans were killed. We are working overtime to verify that,” Blinken told CNN's "State of the Union. "There are reports of missing Americans."



Blinken called the attack the worst since the 1973 Yom Kippur War, but added that there is a "fundamental difference."



"That was a war that was state-to-state, country-to-country, army-to-army. This is a massive terrorist attack that is gunning down Israeli civilians in their towns and their homes," Blinken said. "As we've seen so graphically, they're literally dragging people across the border with Gaza, including a Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair, women and children. You can imagine the impact this is having throughout Israel and the world should be revolted at what it's seen."



Oct 8, 12:35 PM

At least 600 dead in Israel, says Health Ministry

At least 600 people in Israel have been killed in the surprise attacks by Hamas and at least 370 have been killed in retaliatory strikes in Gaza, Israeli and Palestinian health officials said Sunday.



At least 2,156 people have been injured in Israel, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. At least, 2,200 have been injured in Gaza, the Palestinian Health Authority said.



