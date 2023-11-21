Israel-Gaza live updates: Hostage negotiations in 'critical and final stage,' Qatar says

Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war.

Latest Developments





Nov 21, 11:24 AM

'We're now very close' on hostage deal, Biden says

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that "we're now very close" on a deal to release the hostages being held by Hamas, but the president did not discuss more details.



"We could bring some of the hostages home very soon, but I don't want to get into the details of things because nothing is done until it's done. And when we have more to say we will, but things are looking good," Biden said.

-ABC News' Molly Nagle





Nov 21, 10:58 AM

WHO says it's planning to evacuate 3 hospitals in Gaza

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that at least three hospitals in the war-torn Gaza Strip have requested help with evacuating patients.



Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said planning was underway to evacuate Al-Shifa Hospital, Indonesian Hospital and Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza, but that such an event was a last resort.



"It's robbing the entire population of the north of the means to seek health [care]," Lindmeier told reporters.



-ABC News' Will Gretsky and Morgan Winsor





Nov 21, 10:50 AM

Israeli strikes reportedly kill 2 journalists, 1 civilian in southern Lebanon

Two journalists were killed by Israeli bombing near the Lebanon-Israel border on Tuesday, according to Al-Mayadeen, the Beirut-based television channel they worked for.



Al-Mayadeen confirmed that reporter Farah Omar and photojournalist Rabie Al-Maamari were both killed near the southern Lebanese town of Tir-Harfa, about a mile from the Israeli frontier.



"The occupation targeted the Al-Mayadeen team directly and definitely intentionally," the channel said in a statement on Tuesday. "I tell the Israeli enemy that you will not be able to silence the voices of Al-Mayadeen. We will remain and continue our coverage and our honorable journalistic work, whose priority is covering the crimes of the occupation in Gaza, the West Bank, Palestine and Lebanon."

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that a civilian -- an 80-year-old woman -- was also killed by an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Kafr Kila, about 35 miles northwest of Tir-Harfa.



Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has voiced support for Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and has been clashing with Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border in recent weeks, released a statement on Tuesday "strongly condemning" the deaths.



"This aggression and the accompanying martyrdom of other citizens will not pass without a response from the fighters of the Islamic Resistance who are fighting in the field," the group added.



-ABC News' Ghazi Balliz, Marcus Moore, Bruno Roeber and Morgan Winsor





Nov 21, 9:18 AM

Israeli government to vote on hostage deal on Tuesday night, source says

Israel’s government will begin voting to approve a hostage deal with Hamas on Tuesday, an Israeli senior political source told ABC News.



Voting will likely be completed on Wednesday, according to the source.



The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that, "in light of the developments regarding the release of our abductees," Netanyahu will convene the war cabinet at 6 p.m. local time, the political-security cabinet at 7 p.m. local time and the full government at 8 p.m. local time.

PHOTO: The parents and relatives of children kidnapped on Oct. 7, along with families of hostages and their supporters take part in a demonstration to protest 40 children held hostage in Gaza on World's Children Day on Nov. 20, 2023, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Both cabinets would have to approve a hostage deal before it could be brought to the full government for a final vote.



Earlier Tuesday, while visiting Israeli troops, Netanyahu told reporters that his government was "making progress" on an agreement with Hamas.



"I don't think it's worth saying too much, not even at this moment,” he added, "but I hope there will be good news soon."



-ABC News' Victoria Beaulé, Jordana Miller and Morgan Winsor





Nov 21, 9:16 AM

Hostage negotiations in 'critical and final stage,' Qatar says

Negotiations to free some of the people who were taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel are closer than they have ever been before, according to Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari.



"Mediation has reached a critical and final stage and has gone past key issues. What remains are limited issues and therefore we are the closest we have come to reaching an agreement since the beginning of this crisis," Al-Ansari said during a press briefing in Doha on Tuesday, adding that "we hope and seek to make this happen soon."



Al-Ansari noted that it is very important to "choose the right time to announce the details" of Qatar's mediation efforts in the latest outbreak of war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's militant rulers, Hamas.

PHOTO: A supporter of the families of hostages who are being held in the Gaza Strip after they were seized by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7 prepares missing signs posters depicting hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

A Hamas leader in Beirut, Osama Hamdan, told ABC News on Tuesday morning that they are "waiting for the Israeli side to accept the deal." However, he added a caveat: "Many times in the past, we were close to a deal and Netanyahu undermined the deal. By the end of the day things will clear and we will see what the results of it."



Hamdan would not expand on details of the deal, including how many hostages would be released, telling ABC News: "No specifics on the numbers but it's around what the media is talking about, which is around 50. But nothing is final."



Meanwhile, there will likely be three separate steps of approval for an agreement to go through on the Israeli side. The Israeli government will announce that a deal has been reached that needs to be voted on. Then, Israel's security cabinet will vote to approve said agreement. Finally, Israeli law requires a 24-hour waiting period during which time the Supreme Court of Israel may need to be involved, to defend the deal from anyone who attempts to contest it.



Sources have told ABC News that a potential deal would involve the release of around 50 hostages, all women and children, in exchange for a five-day cease-fire, the release of dozens of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prison and a large influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza, including fuel. It may take multiple days for hostages to be released because they are not all being held together and some are held by splinter groups, according to sources.



-ABC News' Ayat Al-Tawy, Nasser Atta, Victoria Beaulé, Matt Gutman, Jordana Miller, Kirit Radia and Morgan Winsor





Nov 21, 9:43 AM

Hundreds trapped in Gaza's Indonesian Hospital amid fierce fighting

Hundreds of patients are trapped inside another major hospital in the Gaza Strip amid fierce fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, as fears grow that the situation could turn into a repeat of what happened at Al-Shifa Hospital.



The Indonesian Hospital is located in the northern edge of north Gaza, right on the frontline of Israel's advance. Al Jazeera reported that there are 700 people currently stuck inside the besieged hospital, including medical staff and wounded civilians.

PHOTO: Injured Palestinians evacuated from the Indonesian hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip receive care at Nasser hospital in the Palestinian territory's southern city of Khan Yunis, on Nov. 20, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

At least 12 people, including patients and their companions, were reportedly killed on Monday when the Indonesian Hospital came under fire, according to the World Health Organization, which said it was "appalled by the attack." Doctors in the hospital told Al Jazeera that the facility was hit by artillery shells, while others suggested an Israeli tank may have fired at it.

"Health workers and civilians should never have to be exposed to such horror, and especially while inside a hospital," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

PHOTO: Hospitals in Gaza in 'Dire and Perilous' Situation, WHO says (WHO, ABC News)

Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital, told BBC News that Israeli troops were only about 20 meters (66 feet) away. The Israeli military said its forces targeted "terrorists" who had opened fire at them from within the hospital, according to BBC News.



ABC News has not confirmed that Israeli troops were responsible for strikes on the Indonesian Hospital. The Israel Defense Forces said it was operating in specific areas outside the hospital due to enemy fire and that no shells were launched toward the facility.

PHOTO: Injured Palestinians evacuated from the Indonesian hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip receive care at Nasser hospital in the Palestinian territory's southern city of Khan Yunis, on Nov. 20, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

Gaza's Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said 200 patients were evacuated from the Indonesian Hospital by bus to southern Gaza and that the International Committee of the Red Cross was trying to coordinate the evacuation of the remaining 400 patients, according to BBC News.



Video purportedly taken inside the Indonesian Hospital shows injured people and others sheltering on the floor. Additional footage appears to show damage to the hospital and heavy bombardments landing close to the facility in recent days.



-ABC News' Patrick Reevell, Kerem Inal and Morgan Winsor





Nov 20, 3:45 PM

Over 1,200 Americans and relatives trying to leave Gaza: State Department

A little more than 1,200 Americans and their eligible family members are waiting to leave Gaza, according to State Department spokesperson Matt Miller.



About 800 Americans and eligible family members have already left Gaza, Miller said.

PHOTO: Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 17, 2023. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)

Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, another six Americans have died: one was an Israeli national police border officer and five were members of the Israel Defense Forces, Miller said. At least 33 Americans were killed in Israel on Oct. 7 during Hamas' attack, according to American officials.

-ABC News' Shannon Crawford





Nov 20, 2:43 PM

Biden says he believes hostage deal is near

President Joe Biden said Monday he thinks negotiators are close to reaching a deal to release hostages from Gaza.

PHOTO: Demonstrators in support of Israel gather to denounce antisemitism and call for the release of Israeli hostages, on the National Mall in Washington, Nov. 14, 2023. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

When asked at the White House turkey pardon if a deal is near, Biden responded, "I believe so, but I’m not prepared to talk to …"

"You believe so?" reporters followed up, cutting off Biden's initial comment. Biden replied, "Yes," before holding up crossed fingers.

PHOTO: Protesters hold photos of people held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, during a demonstration outside Downing Street on Nov. 19, 2023 to protest against antisemitism and to call for the release of the hostages. (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday, "We believe we’re closer than we’ve ever been, so we’re hopeful. But there’s still work to be done, and nothing is done until it's all done, so we’re gonna keep working on this."



Kirby wouldn't say if the deal was focused on securing the release of women and children and wouldn't discuss a potential timeframe the administration was looking at for a deal to be announced.



"I think the less said the better as we get into ... what we hope is the end game here on negotiations. It's probably safer if I don’t go into much speculating," Kirby said.



-ABC News' Molly Nagle





Nov 20, 3:48 PM

Israeli forces will be operating in southern Gaza soon: Source

While southern Gaza is deemed safer than northern Gaza, Israel will be operating in southern Gaza soon, according to an Israeli official.



The official said operations in southern Gaza will be more "targeted."

PHOTO: Israeli soldiers advance near southern Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, Nov. 20, 2023. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

The official said the actual "safe" zone would be in the sparsely populated Muwassi area in southwest Gaza.

But the official said Israeli forces would still strike there if need be.

PHOTO: An Israeli soldier gestures from a tank, near a border with Gaza, in Southern Israel, Nov. 17, 2023. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)





Nov 20, 11:36 AM

Al-Qaida calls for attacks against US, Israeli targets

Al-Qaida, citing Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, 9/11 and Benghazi, released a new statement calling for its followers to attack U.S. and Israeli targets, especially embassies, and to attack where they are without warning.

