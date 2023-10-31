Israel-Gaza live updates: Hamas compounds in Gaza among 300 targets struck, IDF says

Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war.

Oct 31, 6:22 AM

Hamas compounds included in strikes on about 300 Gaza targets, IDF says

The Israeli military struck about 300 targets, including Hamas compounds, during the last day, the Israel Defense Forces officials said Tuesday.

PHOTO: Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Ariel Schalit/AP)

"Numerous Hamas terrorists have been eliminated," IDF said. "The IAF struck terrorist targets and infrastructure."

The strikes hit Hamas compounds inside underground tunnels, as well as posts for launching anti-tank missiles and rockets, IDF said.

Israel shared a short video on social media appearing to show explosions at sites throughout Gaza.

PHOTO: Men remove the metal mesh that covered the window of a building that was hit by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 31, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Hamas movement. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)

The military also said it had hit "Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure including weapons, posts and sites in Lebanon." The video and claims could not be independently verified.





Oct 31, 12:03 AM

18-year-old Chicagoan taken by Hamas returns home following release

Natalie Raanan, one of two American women released by Hamas on Oct. 20, has returned home to Chicago, the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest announced Monday.



“I am relieved to see Natalie back home in Chicago. Her family members have been anxiously waiting for her return, and today I am sharing their happiness," Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, Yinam Cohen, said in a statement.



“While we’re celebrating Natalie’s return, we remember the 239 hostages, among them babies, children, women, and the elderly, who are still held by Hamas in Gaza. This week, family members of those still held hostage by Hamas will be in Chicago to share their stories and call for their immediate release," Cohen’s statement continued.



Raanan, 18, and her mother, Judith Tai Raanan, 59, were kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. They were held for nearly two weeks before they were released. Two Israeli women were released last week. More than 200 people are still being held hostage by Hamas.



-ABC News’ Will Foster and Danielle Jennings





Oct 30, 5:31 PM

Half of Gaza population pushed south in 3 weeks: UNRWA

One million people were pushed from the north of the Gaza Strip towards the south in the last three weeks, according to Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.



This represents half of the population of Gaza, according to Lazzarini.



"I have said many times, and I will say it again, no place is safe in Gaza," he said during a briefing Monday.



Over 670,000 displaced people are currently in overcrowded UNRWA schools and buildings, according to Lazzarini.



-ABC News' Will Gretsky





Oct 30, 4:18 PM

Last planned US charter flight to leave Tel Aviv Tuesday

The last planned U.S. charter flight out of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport is set for Tuesday, according to the State Department.



"Commercial availability remains limited out of Ben Gurion Airport," the State Department said. "Please go to Ben Gurion International Airport, Terminal 3 if you wish to depart Israel. U.S. Embassy personnel will be present to direct you and provide specific flight information. Be prepared to wait."

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said the chartered flights are ending because there's no longer enough American passengers to fill them.



"It is purely a demand issue. We had a charter flight yesterday that had five people on it," he said Monday. "We've consistently seen the demand for our charter flights go down to where we had a lot of flights going out with 50% capability. I think the number of seats that we have offered, we have had something like 25% of that actually be filled."



"We have notified everyone that the charter flight tomorrow is the last one that we are currently planning, so if they do want to leave, now's the time to do it," he continued. "But we will always conduct assessments in real time about whether there's additional demand, whether circumstances change on the ground, and if we need to make additional arrangements, we will of course be open to doing so."





Oct 30, 4:16 PM

Hamas making 'number of demands' for foreign nationals in Gaza: State Department

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Hamas was making "a number of demands" for opening the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza to foreign nationals, including the 500 to 600 Americans who are trapped in Gaza.



"Hamas is making a number of demands before they’ll allow people to leave Gaza. I’m not going to speak to those demands, but it's something we're continuing to try to work through," he said.



-ABC News' Shannon Crawford





Oct 30, 4:09 PM

US making 'significant progress' on getting fuel into Gaza: State Department

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller claimed Monday that the U.S. was making "significant progress" on getting fuel into Gaza via a "reliable delivery mechanism" that would assuage Israel's fear that it could be intercepted by Hamas.

PHOTO: Palestinians check the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 29, 2023. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

"Fuel is essential to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the desalinization of water and the provision of medical care and we want to see it provided for those purposes as soon as possible," Miller said. "I should note that even as we work to provide fuel for these essential humanitarian services, Hamas continues to maintain extensive fuel reserves. Rather than provide that fuel to hospitals or aid workers or for other civilian needs, however, it continues to hoard it for the benefit of its fighters and to carry out its terrorist attacks against Israel."



-ABC News' Shannon Crawford





Oct 30, 4:03 PM

26 more aid trucks entered Gaza Monday

Twenty-six more aid trucks entered Gaza through the Egypt-Gaza Rafah border crossing on Monday, Egyptian state TV reported.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened by the day, with residents trapped without food, water, electricity and internet as Israeli strikes continue.

A total of 150 trucks have entered Gaza, according to State Department spokesperson Matt Miller.

"We aim to surpass that number today, tomorrow and beyond," Miller said Monday.

PHOTO: Members of the International Committee of the Red Cross deliver medical aid to the Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, Oct. 29, 2023. (Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images)





Oct 30, 3:21 PM

Netanyahu says no plans to resign, Israel will fight on

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday that Israel will keep fighting despite international criticism, and said he has no plans to resign.



Netanyahu said Israel will not agree to a cease-fire, saying doing so would mean surrendering to Hamas.

PHOTO: Family mourn Albert Miles, 80, who was killed in his home in Kibbutz Beeri at his funeral in Kibbutz Revivim, in southern Israel, Oct. 30, 2023. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

PHOTO: Palestinian relatives of the eight members of the Kurd family killed in an Israeli airstrike, wait to collect the bodies of the family for burial from the Najjar Hospital, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Oct. 30, 2023. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)

Netanyahu implored the international community to back Israel, framing the war as a fight for civilization itself.



He said Hamas will continue to use civilians as human shields as long as the international community keeps blaming Israel for their deaths.

-ABC News' Matt Rivers





Oct 30, 1:43 PM

63 UNRWA staff members killed

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said 63 of its staff members have been killed and at least 22 staffers have been injured since Oct. 7.



Ten have been killed in the last 72 hours.

PHOTO: Young Palestinians walk in front of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 30, 2023. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)





Oct 30, 3:29 PM

Kidnapped female Israeli soldier rescued, IDF says

Pvt. Ori Megidish, a female Israeli soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, was rescued during the Israeli military's ground operations overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said Monday.



She's now home with her family, the IDF said.

She is home.



PVT Megidish was abducted by Hamas on October 7. Tonight, she was rescued during ground operations.



Ori is now home with her family. pic.twitter.com/SZsqpvPQux — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 30, 2023

Editor's Note: An earlier IDF statement said a kidnapped female Israeli soldier was released, but later clarified that she was rescued.

