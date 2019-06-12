Go inside John Stamos' Beverly Hills home originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

John Stamos moved into his secluded Beverly Hills home in 2005, and since then both his life and the dwelling have changed quite a bit.

Now married to model Caitlin McHugh and a father to their 1-year-old son, Billy, Stamos said the two-bedroom house has represented "healing."

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Stamos explained that more than anywhere else he's ever lived, this is the place that feels most like him.

"It started out as a party house, and then I straightened my act out," he told the magazine. "And then, all of a sudden, Caitlin came into my life, and that was joyous and it took a turn there.”

The family home features a Disney-themed bedroom for Billy, antiques from a trip to New Orleans in the master bedroom, and a pool boasting a panoramic view of Los Angeles. There's also a music room filled with guitars from his "Full House" days when Stamos practiced with the Beach Boys.

PHOTO: John Stamos' Beverly Hills home appears in Architectural Digest. (Ye Rin Mok/AD) More

Another area where the actor keeps special mementos? The dining room, which features a spread of personal photos and other items, including framed letters from his late parents and other celebrities.

"'Grease' is one of my favorite movies, and I had John Travolta sign a picture after I told him he was my inspiration for becoming an actor. So he wrote, 'I'm proud to be your inspiration,'" Stamos shared.