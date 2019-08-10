I'm a cautious mom who had a hot car scare. Here's my plea to parents and lawmakers. originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

It was hot day in June 2017 when Erin Holley and her family were in the midst of moving to another home.

Holley, her husband and two children, who were 4 years old and 4 weeks old at the time, were riding in two separate cars to a storage facility. The couple decided to take a break, jump into one car and bring the kids to the park.

"We were so sleep deprived," Holley told "Good Morning America." "Our 4-year-old was still adjusting to having baby brother. We at some point moved both children to one car. It was a blur."

"We drove to the park and when we went to move the bucket car seat to the stroller, we realized he was not in the car," she added. "I couldn’t feel my extremities and I screamed, 'Oh my God, the baby.'"

Holley resides in South Carolina, which had the highest number of heatstroke deaths in 2018, according to KidsAndCars.org.

At a May press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Holley detailed her frightening close call when her 4-week-old son was forgotten in a hot car. The purpose of the press event was to promote the Hot Cars Act, which is a bill introduced in 2017 with the support of the Kids and Cars organization.

The Hot Cars Act would direct the Department of Transportation to issue a final rule requiring all new passenger motor vehicles weighing less than 10,000 pounds be equipped with an auditory and visual system alerting the driver to check rear seats after their car is turned off.

Holley is now committed to spreading awareness on hot car accidents, as a parent advocate for Kids and Cars.

Here is Holley's full story and statement she read at the Capitol, printed with her permission.

"I'm here today representing two groups of people affected by hot car deaths and the need for technology to prevent them," Holley read at the conference. "First, I'm one of countless parents who have experienced a near miss and unknowingly left my beloved child in a vehicle."

"When my gorgeous, funny 2-year-old son, Finn, was 4 weeks old, we hadn't slept in basically 4 weeks. We were moving houses which wasn't going well, and we were moving things from one storage unit to another using both cars. We had one child in each car."

Holley continued, describing how she and her husband thought they had consolidated the family all into one car before driving to the park.

However, when she went to put her newborn into the stroller, Holley realized Finn was left in the other car, parked on a lot at noon on a Sunday in South Carolina. It was 88 degrees. The Holleys were about 10 minutes away from the parking lot.

The parents raced back to Finn, beating paramedics they had called en route. When they arrived, the car was thankfully still cool from the shade. Finn was sleeping peacefully, unaware.

Paramedics checked the child's vitals and all was fine, Holley explained.

"But that was when I realized this can happen to anyone," Holley said at the Capitol. "If you had offered me, prior to that day, optional technology (in a car seat for example) to prevent it, I would have emphatically declined and told you I was incapable of leaving my baby in a hot car. I am a cautious, loving, aware mother of two."

