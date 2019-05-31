IKEA shows you how to replicate famous rooms from 'Friends,' 'The Simpsons' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

IKEA, the Swedish retailer best known for inexpensive and occasionally impossible to build home furnishings, is looking to Hollywood for a new overseas online ad campaign.

The company's "Real Life Series" replicates three famous living rooms: "The Simpsons," Monica's apartment from "Friends" and the Christmas light-festooned living room of Winona Ryder's character from "Stranger Things."

IKEA is offering all the furnishings one needs to copy those looks.

This appears to be an unlicensed tribute, so, for example, there's no mention of "The Simpsons" in what IKEA calls the "Room for Families."

PHOTO: IKEA's 'Real Life Series' features a recreation of the famous living room from 'The Simpsons.'

The word "friends" is similarly missing from the "Room for Mates." But one look at the rooms and their inspiration is obvious.

PHOTO: IKEA's 'Real Life Series' features a recreation of Monica's apartment from 'Friends.'

Likely for legal reasons, rooms and their furnishings aren't exact replicas -- for example, the Knislingh three-seat sofa isn't offered in the same orange color of the one on which Homer, Marge and the rest of the family sit on in "The Simpsons."

But the items chosen are arranged to appear pretty similar to those seen on the small screen.

PHOTO: IKEA's 'Real Life Series' features a replica of the Christmas-themed living room of Winona Ryder's character from 'Stranger Things.'

The illusion is completed by paint and accessory offerings to help you match the rooms seen in the shows.

The items in the recreated scenes are available online and in IKEA stores.