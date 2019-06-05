Idris Elba can't stop gushing about how his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, changed his life (ABC News)

Idris Elba can't stop gushing about how his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, changed his life originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Idris Elba and his new wife, Sabrina Dhowre, are the stars of the July issue of British Vogue, which is a special bridal issue.

The couple, who tied the knot April 26 in a stunning wedding in Morocco, cover the new issue in their wedding day attire.

Elba and Dhowre both took to Instagram to share the news.

(MORE: Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre and hearts everywhere are shattered)

"What a time to be alive….. So proud of being on the cover of @britishvogue with my wife @sabrinaelba," Elba wrote, sharing the British Vogue cover of him and his wife. "July issue on sale this Friday! #firstafricancoupleonbritishvogue.”

Dhowre followed suit, reporting the image and adding her own caption.

(MORE: People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2018 is Idris Elba)

"It all feels like a dream @britishvogue July issue on sale this Friday @edward_enninful thank you for the beautiful words," she wrote. "@idriselba we did it babe! First African couple on #BritishVogue.”

In the feature article, Elba opens about his relationship with Dhowre, whom he met while filming "The Mountain Between Us" in 2017.

"We've been literally inseparable since we met," he said. "You know, I'm 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn't something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…”

He continues, "Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I've known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more.”

The full feature on the couple is available in the new issue of British Vogue, which goes on sale June 7.