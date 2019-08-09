Icing on the cake: Texas brothers build a family business and find a way to give back

These Texas brothers aren’t just sweethearts, they’re catering to sweettooths.

Nigel Mushambi, 12, and big brother Shane Mushambi, 13, are the founders and co-CEOs of 2 Bros. In The Kitchen in Missouri City, Texas.

The pair’s passion for baking started before they could even reach the counter. Since the ages of 3 and 4, they have been busy creating baked goods that put smiles on faces of everyone who’s tried them.

"Everyone likes our cakes because they are so moist and they taste good," Nigel told "Good Morning America."

The brothers got a taste of professional pastry-making when they entered the "Cook-Off for Camp" competition hosted by the Greater Houston Church. Nigel and Shane have since become 3-time champions.

As a result of their winnings, they went on to found 2 Bros. In The Kitchen and got banned from the competition, but for a good reason.

"This year is our last year competing because professional bakers are not allowed to compete," Shane said.

2 Bros. In The Kitchen sells cakes, cake jars, cupcakes, cupcakes push-ups, chocolate-dipped pretzels and icings. Their treats come in a wide range of flavors, such as vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, German chocolate, mocha, coffee, salted caramel, coconut, red velvet, raspberry, almond and carrot.

But the goodness doesn’t end in the kitchen. Like any good business, they know the value of giving back, with the young philanthropists starting their Pay-It-Forward Program.

"We know that life can be bitter sometimes," they say on their website, noting how the program is "sprinkling a little bit of sweetness into the lives of unsuspecting individuals."

"Customers simply buy an extra Cake In A Jar that we distribute randomly. Then, we ingeniously bless a charitable organization with a portion of the proceeds, just like we do with all of our Cake In A Jar. You may even get a mention when we post the picture of the recipient to our sites. It’s a double blessing."

