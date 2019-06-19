History making moves: Janet Mock inks multi-million dollar deal at Netflix to develop projects originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Janet Mock is making history with her latest effort.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the "Pose" director, producer and writer has signed a groundbreaking, multi-year, multi-million dollar deal with the streaming service.

"Today, @JanetMock makes history as the first Black trans woman to establish an overall deal with a major studio," the streaming service tweeted.

Today, @JanetMock makes history as the first Black trans woman to establish an overall deal with a major studio "...there's potential to introduce hundreds of millions of viewers to trans people, and showing people who may not understand us, that we can tell our own stories." pic.twitter.com/nXhaW0STvo — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) June 19, 2019

The three-year deal gives Netflix the exclusive rights to her TV projects and a first-look option on her film projects.

Organizations like GLAAD and actresses like Yara Shahidi were excited about the amazing news.

Another amazing mentor. Another amazing moment/movement🌟 https://t.co/ktRyVPhS78 — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) June 19, 2019

According to Variety, Mock will be an executive producer and director on "Hollywood," the new upcoming Netflix series from Ryan Murphy. Even with her new Netflix deal, Mock will continue to be a writer-director on Murphy's FX series, "Pose."

“As someone who grew up in front of the TV screen, whether that was watching talk shows or family sitcoms or VHS films, I never thought that I would be embraced," said Mock in a statement. "And more than embraced. Given not just a seat at the table but a table of my own making."

Variety reports that Mock's new deal will help to create programs that "employ and highlight communities that have historically been ignored by Hollywood." This includes "the intersectional space Mock herself occupies, as a woman of color and a highly visible trans person."

Mock is also working to launch a yet-to-be-named production company that will be home to a variety of projects, including a college-set drama following a young trans woman, a series about New Orleans after the abolishment of slavery and a reboot of a classic sitcom.