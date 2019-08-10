Here's where the 2020 Democrats stand on gun control originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Democratic presidential candidates are both renewing their gun control proposals and pushing for more progressive plans in the wake of recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 victims dead.

Here are the candidates who have put out proposals so far and what we know about the candidates who have yet to do so. The list doesn't include every Democratic candidate, but highlights candidates who have significant positions or experiences that set them apart -- whether they were the first to support a policy, switched positions over the years, held office at the time a mass shooting occurred or have experience with guns through military service.

What could gun legislation look like if a Democrat wins the presidency?

So far, Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, has carved out one of the most ambitious lanes in the gun policy debate ahead of 2020 -- a plan he calls "the most comprehensive gun violence prevention plan of any candidate for president in decades."

Booker's policy, which he announced in May, would require all gun owners to acquire a license through the federal government. Currently, 16 states have similar laws to varying degrees.

His plan ultimately pushed federal licensing into the conversation for Democrats, paving the way for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, former Obama administration Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is from El Paso, to all echo their support for a national gun licensing program or include it in their own policy announcements.

Some have also issued support for buyback programs, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont. Biden, who authored the 1994 assault weapons ban, is in favor of universal background checks and renewing a ban on assault weapons. However, he has yet to release a detailed plan on gun control reform.

Castro, who unveiled a gun policy after the El Paso shooting, also came out in support of buybacks. In the past, Castro has described buybacks as having "had mixed success," but as being "good policy" in some circumstances.

Warren, who did not include support for buybacks in her gun policy announced in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, described her focus on reducing the power of the NRA, putting $100 million annually toward gun safety research and reducing gun deaths in the country by 80%.

"Historically, when Congress works to address big national issues, we don’t simply pass one law and cross our fingers. Instead, we continue the research -- into new policies and around the consequences of our existing policies -- and then come back on a regular basis to update the law," she wrote in her plan. "We don’t do this with guns."

"This ends when I’m President," Warren said.

Warren, who was born and raised in Oklahoma and has said that she values the rights of "law-abiding citizens" to own guns, was one of the last front-runner candidates to unveil a gun policy, despite her efforts to be out in front of a host of other 2020 issues by dominating the arena of plans.

Before announcing her policy, Warren had gained support of gun control advocates for her work in the Senate. After the deadly 2017 shooting in Parkland, Florida, Warren wrote letters to several major companies that invested with gun manufacturers and asked them to pressure the industry to change.

