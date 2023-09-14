How to help the flood victims in Libya

Organizations are calling for donations to help those impacted by the devastating floods in Libya that have killed over 5,000 people and have injured and displaced thousands more.

In eastern Libya, the death toll from the floods stemming from Mediterranean storm Daniel has reached 5,300, as of the time of publication, a health official said Wednesday.

Another 10,000 people are believed to be missing, according to Tamer Ramadan, Libyan envoy for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

MORE: ABC News – Breaking News, Latest News and Videos

Derna, the worst hit area, had a quarter of the city wiped out after two dams burst and the it was declared a disaster zone, with electricity and communication having been cut off.

President Joe Biden said in a statement Tuesday the U.S. is "sending emergency funds to relief organizations and coordinating with the Libyan authorities and the U.N. to provide additional support."

Continue reading for more on the relief efforts and organizations accepting donations to help Libyan flood victims.

PHOTO: In this photo provided bye the French Army, soldiers prepare disaster relief for Libya, on Sept. 13, 2023, at the Istres military base, southern France. (Etat-Major des Armees via AP)

UNICEF

UNICEF, an organization within the United Nations that assists children, announced it is expediting 1,100 hygiene kits, vital medical supplies for 10,000 people and essential clothing kits for 500 children.

"UNICEF Libya expresses deep condolences to all people who lost family members in East Libya due to floods," UNICEF Libya Representative Michele Servadei said, according to UNICEF. "We stand ready to support relief operations for the displaced, children and in hospitals. We are in touch with relevant authorities."

To donate, people can visit the donations page on its website.

PHOTO: Members of Libya's Youth Hostels Association unload medical aid that arrived by plane at al Abraq airport, after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Libya, in Al Abraq, Libya, Sept. 12, 2023. (Ayman Al-Sahili/Reuters)

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

The Libyan Red Crescent, an arm of the IFRC, announced it is aiding in efforts to provide essential aid to people in flooded areas of the country.

The organization is providing first aid and medical assistance, helping with rescue efforts, evacuating families and providing emergency shelter, food and water for kids.

Visit here to donate to the IFRC to help victims of the floods in Libya.

MORE: ABC News – Breaking News, Latest News and Videos

PHOTO: Workers unload relief items from a military cargo aircraft arriving from Qatar to provide support on the ground, following a powerful storm and heavy rainfall in the country, at Benina International Airport, in Benghazi, Libya, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Imad Creidi/Reuters)

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving announced that donations will initially help survivors with their immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, medicine and shelter, before funding transitions to assist with "recovery efforts led by local, vetted organizations in the impacted areas to restore damaged homes, rebuild infrastructure, and more as needs evolve."

Visit here to donate to GlobalGiving.

How to help the flood victims in Libya originally appeared on abcnews.go.com