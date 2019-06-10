Live updates: Helicopter crashes onto New York City building roof, 1 dead originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A pilot died when a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a Midtown Manhattan building in a hard landing on Monday, filling the air with smoke and clogging the city streets with fire trucks, according to police and fire officials.

The pilot was the only person on board the Agusta A109E helicopter, preliminary information shows, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

No one else was injured in the crash, which took place in the heart of New York City, just blocks from Times Square, according to city officials.

It's believed to be an accident and there's no indication of terrorism, a senior official with the FAA told ABC News.

The hard landing sparked a fire that has since been extinguished, though officials said fuel is leaking from the helicopter.

The crash -- which took place at about 1:45 p.m. -- comes on a rainy New York afternoon. Both Newark and LaGuardia Airports are in a ground stop due to visibility and thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

The building -- the AXA Equitable Building -- is located at 787 Seventh Ave., between 51st and 52nd Streets.

It's a busy area of Midtown Manhattan, just below Central Park South, filled with business towers.

The building is roughly between Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall, a few blocks southeast of Columbus Circle and southwest of the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

Pedestrian and vehicular traffic has been closed in the area, from 42nd to 57th Streets between Eighth and Sixth Avenues, according to the NYPD.

Shauna Farrell said she was in a meeting on the 36th floor of the building "when a window fell through and we heard a loud whizzing sound of a motor."

Then she said she felt the crash, prompting herself and others on the floor to get out of the building.

"We ran down. I think we were the first floor to evacuate, actually, because we felt it so quickly," Farrell told ABC News.

"There was already FDNY on the scene. We were kind of just running away from the building as quickly as we could," she said.

