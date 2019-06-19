Heavy rain brings flash flooding threat for Midwest, Northeast originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Heavy rain has fallen over much of the eastern half of the country the last few days, a pattern that will continue on Wednesday.

Since the weekend, 5 to 10 inches of rain has prompted widespread flooding issues over an area stretching from the Central Plains through the Ohio River Valley.

There were also 114 damaging storm reports Tuesday from west Texas through the Northeast, including three reported tornadoes in Kansas and Texas.

PHOTO: Tropical moisture is moving north from the Gulf on Wednesday. (ABC News) More

The stationary front remains in place over the eastern U.S. prompting a continuing risk for widespread rains from the southern Gulf states through the Northeast.

Flash flood watches remain in effect for a large portion of the Ohio River Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic region with more rain expected.

PHOTO: Flood watches are in place throughout the Midwest and in Delaware and southern New Jersey. (ABC News) More

A new storm system moving east will bring a threat for severe storms to Dallas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and St. Louis. The threat includes tornadoes, damaging winds and huge hail.

PHOTO: Severe weather is possible in the Dallas area, as well as a large portion of Mississippi River Valley. (ABC News) More

At least another 4 inches of rain is expected through the start of the weekend over some of the same areas already under flash flood watches.