'Harry Potter' fans delight over Emma Watson and Tom Felton's friendship

Tom Felton and Emma Watson are about as close as former co-stars can be.

The duo starred in "Harry Potter" for the better part of a decade, but played rivals in two very different houses: Slytherin and Gryffindor.

But off screen, the duo have acted as music teacher, photographer and simply friend to one another.

The internet lost its mind Monday when Felton posted a pic of him teaching Watson to play guitar.

"Quick learner," he wrote.

Some of the comments from fans included, "I wanna cry. Really wanna cry" and "Feltson," a combination of the two actors' names.

"DRAMIONE!!!! more than 15 years waiting for this," was also used, combining their characters' names, as well.

But this isn't the first time the friendship has sent "Potter" friends into a tizzy.

In February, Watson posted a solo pic, but wrote, "Friends capture you best" and gave Felton the photo credit.

And even before this, the duo shared a beach selfie, with Watson plugging her friend's work.

"Tom’s @origin_series is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend," she wrote.

To make things ever better, Felton's most recent Insta post doesn't feature Watson, but does prove what a friend and ally to women he is.

"Women do it better," he wrote, noting that the photo was taken by one "EW."

Looks like Malfoy really was a hero this whole time -- even after the series ended.