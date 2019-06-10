Happy Father's Day, Prince Harry! #SussexSquad starts charity fundraiser in honor of Prince Harry's first Father's Day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

New dad Prince Harry is being thrown a virtual baby shower by his fans in honor of his first Father's Day.

Fans of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are encouraging donations to two charities with ties to causes supported by Harry, who became a dad when Meghan gave birth to their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6.

Using the hashtag #HappyFathersDayPrinceHarry, fans are asked to donate to Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity that supports kids whose parent died while serving in the British Armed Forces, and the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which supports young leaders in the Commonwealth countries.

Harry served in the British Army and leads the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, for which Meghan was recently named vice president.

The baby shower fundraiser for Harry was started by fans of his and Meghan's who have dubbed themselves the Sussex Squad.

The fans, who are strangers from around the world, organized the #GlobalSussexBabyShower in March that urged people to donate to three charities Harry and Megan are known to support in honor of their first child.

The baby shower went viral and was even acknowledged by Harry and Meghan on Instagram. The couple expanded the baby shower by asking people to support four charities they support, which the Sussex Squad then added to its list of charities.

The Father's Day fundraising drive for Harry went live Saturday and will run through Sunday, June 16, when the Duke of Sussex will celebrate his first Father's Day.

Hello #SussexSquad!! We’re kicking off a a fundraiser raiser to celebrate #PrinceHarry’s first Father’s Day from 8-16 June! We are asking everyone to donate to two charities Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust! #HappyFathersDayPrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/8o6x50Et9M — sussexsquadpodcast (@sussexpodcast) June 6, 2019

Harry, 34, gushed about Archie right after his birth, calling him "amazing" and "absolutely incredible."

"As every father and parent would ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing," Harry said on May 6. "But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon."

Harry and Meghan, debuted Archie to the world a few days after his birth, appear to be taking a hands-on approach to parenthood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not relying on a nanny or a night nurse to care for Archie and they have no plans to hire one -- for now, according to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie.

"Both Harry and Meghan are keen to do as much of the work as they can," he said. "These moments are so precious to them and they want to be present for as many as possible."" Scobie told "GMA" last month. "These moments are so precious to them and they want to be present for as many as possible."

The couple made their first official appearance together without Archie on Saturday, when they attended Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.